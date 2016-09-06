Fall Festivals 2016

9/3-9/4 Made in Ohio Craft Festival (Bath)
9/9-9/11 German Family Society Oktoberfest
Break out your lederhosen and come see some of The 330’s best oom-pah and polka bands, eat homemade German food and, of course, drink German beer at this family-friendly festival. Check out www.germanfamilysociety.com for times and details as they come available. Held at Donau Park, Brimfield.
9/9-9/11 Louisville Constitution Festival
www.louisvilleconstitution.org
9/10-9/11 Wadsworth Props and Pistons Festival
www.wadsworthairshow.wixsite.com/wpapf
9/10-9/25 (Weekends)
Yankee Peddler Festival (Canal Fulton)
9/15-9/17 Akron Greek Festival
9/16 ‘Round Town Music Festival (Kent)
9/16-9/18 Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest
9/17 Wooster Arts Jazz Fest
9/17-10/1 Bauman Orchards Fall Festival
9/18 Fall Harvest Festival (Hudson)
www.casebarlowfarm.com/news-events/fall-harvest-fest
9/24 Kent Creativity Fest
9/24 Music on the Porches
www.explorepeninsula.com/music-on-the-porches
9/24 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
www.hartvillemarketplace.com/events-fall-arts-crafts-festival-3
9/24-9/25 Barberton Mum Fest
Twenty thousand chrysanthemums can produce over a million beautiful blooms, a dazzling sight that those visiting the Barberton Mum Fest will be lucky enough to see for themselves. In addition to floral display and gardening tips, visitors can enjoy food vendors, arts and crafts and entertainment that includes canoe races and waterski shows. Get the full slate of events at www.cityofbarberton.com/oc/beautification_mum.shtml.
9/30-10/1 Woosterfest
www.woosterchamber.com/events/woosterfest
9/30-10/1 Norton Cider Festival
10/1-10/2 Colonial Williamsburg Festival (Wooster)
www.ohiotraveler.com/colonial-williamsburg-festival
10/01-10/02 Stow Harvest Festival
The Stow Historical Society will set up shop in beautiful Silver Springs Park for a fun and historically-minded weekend of craft vendors, hearty food and live entertainment. Stroll the grounds with your kids or ask a member of the Society for a tour of one of the historic homes near the park. Details as they emerge can be found on www.stowhistory.org/harvest-festival.
10/1-10/9 (Weekends) Harvest Festival (Bath)
www.wrhs.org/events/harvest-festival-3
10/4-10/5 Something Russian Festival (Mogadore)
10/06-10/09 50th Annual Ohio Mart (Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens)
10/8 DeBord’s Halloween Festival (Akron)
10/22 Medina Falloween
(formerly Halloween Harvest Festival)
A costume contest for kids is great, but a costume contest for dogs? Now we’ve got your attention. Even if you’re not interested in seeing small creatures dressed up as adorably as possible, you’ll still have no trouble finding something to enjoy at this Medina Square celebration. Details as they emerge can be found at www.mainstreetmedina.com.