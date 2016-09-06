Fall Festivals 2016

9/3-9/4 Made in Ohio Craft Festival (Bath)

www.madeinohiofestival.org

9/9-9/11 German Family Society Oktoberfest

Break out your lederhosen and come see some of The 330’s best oom-pah and polka bands, eat homemade German food and, of course, drink German beer at this family-friendly festival. Check out www.germanfamilysociety.com for times and details as they come available. Held at Donau Park, Brimfield.

9/9-9/11 Louisville Constitution Festival

www.louisvilleconstitution.org

9/10-9/11 Wadsworth Props and Pistons Festival

www.wadsworthairshow.wixsite.com/wpapf

9/10-9/25 (Weekends)

Yankee Peddler Festival (Canal Fulton)

www.yankeepeddlerfestival.com

9/15-9/17 Akron Greek Festival

www.annunciationakron.org

9/16 ‘Round Town Music Festival (Kent)

www.kentroundtown.org

9/16-9/18 Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest

www.oktoberfestcfo.com

9/17 Wooster Arts Jazz Fest

www.woosterartsjazzfest.org

9/17-10/1 Bauman Orchards Fall Festival

www.baumanorchards.com/events

9/18 Fall Harvest Festival (Hudson)

www.casebarlowfarm.com/news-events/fall-harvest-fest

9/24 Kent Creativity Fest

www.kent.edu/kcf

9/24 Music on the Porches

www.explorepeninsula.com/music-on-the-porches

9/24 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

www.hartvillemarketplace.com/events-fall-arts-crafts-festival-3

9/24-9/25 Barberton Mum Fest

Twenty thousand chrysanthemums can produce over a million beautiful blooms, a dazzling sight that those visiting the Barberton Mum Fest will be lucky enough to see for themselves. In addition to floral display and gardening tips, visitors can enjoy food vendors, arts and crafts and entertainment that includes canoe races and waterski shows. Get the full slate of events at www.cityofbarberton.com/oc/beautification_mum.shtml.

9/30-10/1 Woosterfest

www.woosterchamber.com/events/woosterfest

9/30-10/1 Norton Cider Festival

www.nortonciderfestival.com

10/1-10/2 Colonial Williamsburg Festival (Wooster)

www.ohiotraveler.com/colonial-williamsburg-festival

10/01-10/02 Stow Harvest Festival

The Stow Historical Society will set up shop in beautiful Silver Springs Park for a fun and historically-minded weekend of craft vendors, hearty food and live entertainment. Stroll the grounds with your kids or ask a member of the Society for a tour of one of the historic homes near the park. Details as they emerge can be found on www.stowhistory.org/harvest-festival.

10/1-10/9 (Weekends) Harvest Festival (Bath)

www.wrhs.org/events/harvest-festival-3

10/4-10/5 Something Russian Festival (Mogadore)

www.somethingrussian.com

10/06-10/09 50th Annual Ohio Mart (Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens)

www.stanhywet.org

10/8 DeBord’s Halloween Festival (Akron)

www.debordhalloween.com

10/22 Medina Falloween

(formerly Halloween Harvest Festival)

A costume contest for kids is great, but a costume contest for dogs? Now we’ve got your attention. Even if you’re not interested in seeing small creatures dressed up as adorably as possible, you’ll still have no trouble finding something to enjoy at this Medina Square celebration. Details as they emerge can be found at www.mainstreetmedina.com.