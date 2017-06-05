Parks in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls has a plethora of beautiful, engaging and fun places for the whole family to enjoy. Whether you want the perfect setting for a selfie, the best place for your little ones to burn off some energy, or a shelter for a family picnic, there is a lovely locale for you.

Babb Run Park: Take a walk on the not-so-wild side in this quiet park with trails along the stream that lead to the adjacent bird sanctuary. Visit www.ohranger.com/oh/akron/babb-run-park-bird-and-wildlife-sanctuary for more about the park and how to get there.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park: A substantial portion of this national treasure lies within the Cuyahoga Falls border, including sections of the Towpath Trail from about the Botzum Trailhead through the Beaver Marsh Boardwalk View, as well as Blossom Music Center and Sarah’s Vineyard. Visit www.nps.gov/cuva for maps and information.

Gorge Metro Park: Breathtaking views, a variety of trails and an intriguing cave make this park perfect for everyone. For more information, visit www.summitmetroparks.org or call (330)-867-5511.

Keyser Park: Keyser Barn at Keyser Park is the home of free concerts and Food Truck Frenzy through the summer months. It also offers a fully fenced dog park, a playground, clay tennis courts and ball fields. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Keyser-Park/361214543957811 for more details.

The Natatorium: This world-class fitness center has everything you need to get in shape or get away from foul weather: a four-lane indoor track, four pools for fitness and recreation, gobs of strength training and cardio equipment in four different spacious areas, racquetball courts, gymnasiums for basketball and volleyball, group fitness classes, a spa and sauna, and plenty of locker room space. Get all the details at www.falsnat.com or call 330-971-8080.

Mud Brook Falls: This hidden gem offers a challenge to the adventurous, as it requires a tricky downhill climb under a well-traveled section of State Road. For more information, the brave can visit www.naturalohioadventures.com/mud-brook-falls.html.

Oak Park: There’s something for everyone at Oak Park, from a basketball court to a picnic area, a wading pool, outdoor cornhole, clean restrooms, and a playground for kids. Visit www.cityofcf.com or call (330)-971-8225 to plan your trip.

River Front Park: Directly off Route 8, this park offers a perfect escape for a picnic or a few moments of listening to the sounds of nature. Call (330)-971-8000 or visit www.cityofcf.com for all the details.

Valley Vista Park: The wading pool is free and open to the public seven days a week May through August. Picnic tables, restrooms, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, and life guards on duty make this park a favorite among moms and families. For additional information call (330)-971-8225.

Water Works Park: The whole family can enjoy slides, sprays, a lap pool, concessions, and ample picnic facilities adjacent to recreational baseball and soccer fields. Contact www.cityofcf.com or call (330)-971-8225 for more information.