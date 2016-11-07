Making a Difference: Ellyn

× 1 of 3 Expand image courtesy American Cancer Society Ellyns Making Strides Team × 2 of 3 Expand image courtesy American Cancer Society × 3 of 3 Expand image courtesy American Cancer Society Ellyn volunteering at the Discovery Shop Prev Next

At 78 years old, Ellyn can be found on most Thursday afternoons volunteering at the American Cancer Society’s upscale resale store, the Discovery Shop along with her decades long friends, Elaine and Cathy.

Ellyn has volunteered for the Discovery Shop since the very first day it opened in Akron 13 years ago and offers personal attention to each customer. She helps them find the perfect special occasion dress, pick out art for a specific space or search for treasures they didn’t know they needed.

“ It sounded like fun, and knowing that my efforts and all of the funds raised would fund cancer research and assist cancer patients and their families in our community really appealed to me,” Ellyn says when asked why she started volunteering with the American Cancer Society.

Cancer hasn’t been a stranger to Ellyn. She cites friends and family suffering from the disease as the main motivator for having dedicated more than a decade to the American Cancer Society as a volunteer. Like so many people, cancer is very personal to her. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, her diagnosis was a shock, but she credits getting her regular mammogram as recommended by her physician for saving her life.

“ I didn’t feel anything abnormal and neither did my doctor, but there it was on the mammogram,” Ellyn remembers.

Getting the final treatment plan took some time, but Ellyn remained positive throughout the process. She also had the support of family and friends—some of the same friends that she now shares her Thursdays volunteering with.

“ Everyone has their own personal story of how they have been impacted by cancer, but when we come together, it’s all the same story. We [have] already seen the impact we’ve had on the fight to end breast cancer since I started volunteering,” says Ellyn, referring to the advances in genetic testing, lymph node biopsies and drugs developed to prevent reoccurrence since her own experience just under 10 years ago.

From prevention to diagnosis, from treatment to recovery, the American Cancer Society is there every step of the way. And the determination and passion of volunteers helps save lives.

2.5 million volunteers are helping to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. From helping patients with everyday needs to leading community events to assisting with day-to-day office needs, volunteers like Ellyn are the heart and soul of the American Cancer Society.

Last year, Ellyn was invited to participate in the Akron Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held every October. Not sure what to expect, she formed a team, raised funds and showed up ready to walk 5 kilometers.

“ Seeing the joy and determination come alive in a sea of pink as people come together to honor, remember and help other families is very special,” says Ellyn.

Today, Ellyn invites all to join her in volunteering for the American Cancer Society. For more information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, October 15 at Canal Park, visit makingstrideswalk.org/akron. Information on shopping, donating and volunteering at the Discovery Shop can be found at cancer.org/Ohiodiscoveryshops.

Walking Makes a Difference

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk began in 1993 and has quickly become the largest and most powerful network of breast cancer events in the nation. In its first year, the program rallied 5,000 walkers in two cities to raise $660,000. That momentum has continued, with more than 1 million walkers from 300 communities raising $68 million in 2013. To date, Making Strides events have raised $594 million for breast cancer programs.

This year, the majority of the Making Strides walks will occur in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The number one reason people call the American Cancer Society is related to breast cancer. These events help the American Cancer Society invest in groundbreaking breast cancer research, help women diagnosed with breast cancer, and ensure access to screenings and treatment for women who need them. Making Strides participants also support the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) in its efforts to urge lawmakers to fund research that will help prevent and treat breast cancer. Together, the awareness and funds raised through Making Strides events are making a difference. Walking together ensures that anyone touched by this disease has a hand to hold.