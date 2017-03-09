A Man Named Ohio

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

The works of classic author Charles Dickens often include a strong theme of characters rising from rags to riches. Years of toil are rewarded for characters with the right amount of determination to truly accomplish something great with their lives. This theme may have run through Ohio Columbus Barber’s mind as he stood looking over his elegant Anna Dean Farm in Barberton, the city he created out of farmland. Walking the halls of his mansion, he might have thought back to a youth of hard work. Perhaps he wondered how it could have turned out differently. Regardless, O.C. Barber’s career was an impactful one full of innovation and creation. He was more than just an industrialist or a founder of a city—he was a man of many trades and talents that pushed himself to greatness.

An Early Family Business

Ohio Columbus Barber was born into not only a large family, but an industrious one. His father, George Barber, had moved to the Akron area from Connecticut. He had been a cooper—crafting barrels—before taking on the role of postmaster in the community of Middlebury. The neighborhood is now a part of the city of Akron, just east of downtown; however, in Barber’s day it was independent. George Barber served as the postmaster for a while until he grew restless for a different challenge. At the time, matches were a necessity of the culture. Barber latched onto this and began crafting matches at home—with help from the entire family. Sitting in their kitchen, the Barber family all worked on creating the matches by hand. They worked hard and were rewarded with the expansion of the enterprise. “They had to move out of the kitchen of the house, and they went into an old barn. [When] they outgrew the barn, [they] built a factory where the Goodyear plant is today on East Market Street,” says Bernie Gnap, a local historian and long-time researcher of O.C. Barber.

As the family match business grew, O.C. Barber embraced it fully. At 15 years old, he quit school to work full-time for the family. “He got a horse and a wagon, and he started selling these stick matches,” says Gnap. “He really built the business up—branching out of Ohio, he went into Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Michigan.” Though a young man, O.C. was already becoming a large presence. He was tall—six foot six and a half inches according to Gnap—and had the confidence to match. Apart from his substantial frame, he had a truly unique name that sticks in your memory. Ohio Columbus Barber was named in honor of the state of Ohio and its capitol. His father, George, planned to name more of his children in this fashion, but after O.C., he changed his mind.

During O.C.’s early 20s, the nation was fractured by the Civil War. This conflict between previously united states touched Barber in several ways. His brother, Herschel—whom he was very close to—died of dysentery while serving. Barber himself volunteered to fight when the infamous Confederate group, Morgan’s Raiders, attempted to take Ohio via Cincinnati. Barber was involved in the defense of the state, which was ultimately successful.

After the war, his attention narrowed in once again on his business and life at home. With his best friend, John Kelly Robinson—who was also his brother-in-law through marriage to Barber’s sister, Eleanor—by his side, the match company grew. In 1881, Barber combined the Barber Match Company with many other match companies in America and several in Europe. This became the Diamond Match Corporation. The name came from the shape of the matches themselves. Starting with a block of wood, the individual splints were cut into the shape of a diamond. This became the logo for the corporation. At Diamond Match, Barber was the president, and John Kelly Robinson was the treasurer.

On October 10, 1866, Barber married Laura Brown. Their first child, Anna, was born in 1867. The couple also had a son named Charles Herschel. His middle name was in honor of Barber’s favorite brother who had perished during the war. Sadly, their son died after only 18 months of life.

Expanding Beyond City Limits

While Barber’s family was growing, so too was his business and the city of Akron itself. At the turn of the century, Akron was a rapidly expanding city. Industry boomed and brought newcomers by the droves. It was in this economically boisterous climate that Barber decided to do something with the large tract of land he owned outside of the city. In 1891, Barber built the city of Barberton. For him, it was prime time to expand outwards, and he went for it with gusto.

The new city featured not only a new Barberton plant for the Diamond Match Company, but also the Sterling Boiler Company, PPG Columbia Chemical and Barber’s National Sewer Pipe Company. The Belt Line Railroad encircled the town—which was situated near the canal as well—providing ready transportation for goods and supplies.

A rumor circulated that Barber’s motive for the creation of Barberton was actually an attempt to flee Summit County taxes. Gnap says this simply wasn’t the case. “He was running out of room in Akron. [The city] was growing by leaps and bounds, and he needed more room to bring in more factories and expand the ones that were here.”

With the lovely Lake Anna—named after his daughter—at its heart, the new community was designed to attract industry. Barber constructed the large Barberton Inn in the city’s downtown to impress prospective businessmen. This lavish building was a point of pride for Barber. When his daughter, Anna, married Arthur Dean Bevan in 1896 in Chicago, Barber insisted that the couple have a second celebration in Barberton at the inn. “Barber rented a Pullman car so the big shots from Akron could come down for the wedding,” says Gnap.

A man in motion, Barber was constantly driven forward to take on new challenges. In 1894, he branched out into the rubber industry—founding the Diamond Rubber Company. Once again operating on the forefront of history, he brought in a rubber chemist named Arthur Marks to assist him in this new endeavor. However, Barber had sharp instincts, Gnap says, and a talent for knowing when to move on to his next venture. When Barber sold his company to BF Goodrich in 1912, he became a multi-millionaire. “He could sense the trends.”

Barber’s instincts also drove him to search for solutions to problems in his factories. Identifying a potential issue, he hunted down a solution in one form or another. This trait is easily seen within the professional sphere of his life. Some of his businesses involved highly flammable materials, so he worked with others to develop fire extinguishers. The match factory utilized phosphorus, which caused a horrible disease called Phosphorus Necrosis, or Phossy Jaw. In response, Barber created dental labs for his employees working with the matches to treat the disease. He even was the first president of the Akron Chamber of Commerce in support of business itself.

Life on The Farm

Despite all of his success, Barber came to a point where he had to face the inevitable fact of life—that it eventually ends. The death of his close friend and brother-in-law, Robinson, opened his eyes to his own mortality. Barber was passionate about health, even having a personal trainer long before that was trendy. He believed that he would live to be 100 years old and was shocked when his beloved friend passed away. “When [Robinson] died in 1908, Barber realized that time waits for no man,” says Gnap. He had lived in Akron on East Market Street among many of Akron’s other rich and powerful individuals. Building a large home of his own, away from downtown Akron, had long been a dream of his. However, as time and business concerns constantly pressed on, he delayed starting in on that endeavor. “When his best friend died, he realized [he had] better get going if [he was] going to build a big place. So in 1909, he started building the Anna Dean Farm,” says Gnap.