42nd Annual Twin Sizzler

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Registration Required

Event Type: Arts & Culture,Exhibit,Fundraiser,Health & Wellness,Music & Entertainment,Sporting Event

Link: http://fiamedina.org/events/

Hosted by: Faith In Action

The Medina Faith in Action Twin Sizzler July 4th Series includes a 5k, 10k, Fun Run, Kid's Run, and Bike Race, all starting from Medina's historic Public Square. Runners/riders are welcome to participate in one or multiple races.

Even if you don’t participate in one of the race events, come out anyway – other activities on the Square include a DJ, refreshments, balloons and face painting. There’s something for everyone! What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July?