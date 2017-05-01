Foreigner

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 30 years into the game. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $58-$90. www.livenation.com.

