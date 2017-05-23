Because I said I would Akron's Monthly Meetup

Our May Meetup for the Akron Chapter of because I said I would will be at a new venue and new time! Please Join us at the Akron Summit County Library from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on May 23rd. We will be in meeting room 2AB which is located on the Atrium floor, which is conveniently accesible from the High Street Entrance.

There is a parking lot attached to the library off of high street that will provide the most accessible parking. Other parking options can be viewed here: http://www.downtownakron.com/getting-around/parking

This Meetup will be hosted by because I said I would Founder, Alex Sheen.

Learning Topic: We consistently see promises from around the world dedicated to being more kind. At first that seems easy, but then many struggle to make it actionable. Where do you start? What are some simple ways to be more kind? In this month's learning topic, we discuss just that. On the right day, even the smallest actions can mean the world to someone. At this month's Meetup, we will have a presentation on kindness and participate in an activity that will connect acts of kindness to our lives in practical ways.

Our May giveaway has strong connections to our movement and our Emotional Story this month. We are proud to give away the two books that were written by Cleveland’s kidnapping survivors, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Lily Rose Lee (formly known as Michelle Knight) as well as the documentary, Cleveland Abduction. Winners will be chosen at random.

Chapters are a volunteer-driven community effort that need committed people like you. Together, members in the Chapter identify and assess needs in their community and design impactful promises to meet those needs. It can be something as simple as committing to a certain number of hours cleaning up a neighborhood park, to volunteering to help a local nonprofit’s ongoing efforts, to larger projects like establishing a mentor/tutor program to support children/students in need or establishing a self-sustaining program to help fund a homeless shelter.

Because I said I would is a 501c3 non-profit. Our mission is to strengthen humanity’s will. Because I said I would encourages and supports making and keeping promises to end suffering, establish peace and build happiness. We created the Promise Card to help hold people accountable to their commitments. Please join us as we change Akron and the world for the better!

Attendees to Chapter Meetups must be 18 years or older.