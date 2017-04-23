Singers Companye: My Song in the Night

The inspiration for this program comes from the old southern folk hymn by the same title set by the late Paul Christiansen. The set of works features one of the company’s spotlight composers, Dan Forrest, who has created an inspiring group of choral pieces entitled, “Words from Paradise” The program closes with works by Antonio Estevez, Alejandro Consolacion II and Jake Runestad. Free.
Info
Faith Lutheran Center for the Arts 2726 W. Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 View Map
