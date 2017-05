Comedian, actor, singer and television personality best known for his appearance in the television comedy series “Whose Line Is It,” “The Wayne Brady Show” and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” Brady performs on the Hard Rock Rocksino stage. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $42-$72. www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com.