WITAN French Market

WITAN's 40th Annual French Market is being held on March 3 and 4, 2017 at the St. George's Fellowship Center on 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn, Ohio. The juried arts and crafts show features 70 vendors, a lunch, a plant and flower sale, and a bake shop. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local non-profit groups via our community grant program. Tickets are $6.00. For further information visit www.witaninfo.org.