WITAN French Market

to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

WITAN's 40th Annual French Market is being held on March 3 and 4, 2017 at the St. George's Fellowship Center on 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn, Ohio. The juried arts and crafts show features 70 vendors, a lunch, a plant and flower sale, and a bake shop. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local non-profit groups via our community grant program. Tickets are $6.00. For further information visit www.witaninfo.org.

Info

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2017-03-03 10:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours