Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Co. is the largest craft brewery in the state of Hawaii that fully operates 100 percent on the exotic islands. As one would expect, the brewery is based on Maui, with its production brewery and tasting room in Kihei, as well as a brewpub in Kahana.

Maui Brewing Co. is currently on track to brew 45,000 barrels this year but has recently expanded their new production facility, giving the brewery the capacity to brew nearly 100,000 barrels. With the expansion, the brewery plans to go way beyond just simply crafting great beers by setting their sights on evolving into distilled spirits, as well as creating craft sodas, ciders and meads.

Maui Brewing Co. is now available in 17 states and 13 countries with even more on the horizon. The brewery has made a name for itself for over a decade now, thanks to some truly palatable offerings. Here are the not-to-miss core brews, which can now be found year-round on store shelves and draft lines throughout the state:

Coconut Hiwa Porter

This robust porter is the brewery’s flagship for all the right reasons, thanks to the addition of hand-toasted coconut. Aromas of chocolate, roasted malt and coffee can be noted at first sniff, followed by a jolt of coconut as the beer goes down.

Big Swell IPA

Maui doesn’t shy away with this nice and bright tropical fruit-filled India Pale that packs just the right punch for fans of the style and newcomers alike, thanks to the dry-hopping of English Kent Golding hops.

Pineapple Mana Wheat

Those looking for an impressively quaffable ale should look no farther than Maui’s Mana wheat, brewed with fresh local Maui Gold pineapples.

Bikini Blonde Lager

This is an easy one, the lightest beer in the portfolio. This crisp, clean Helles lager may be just what you’re looking for after a long, stressful day at work.

The above Maui releases and other seasonal and limited selections are available in four-pack (Coconut Porter) and six-pack (all other offerings) cans for $10.99 at select Acme, Fishers Foods, Mustard Seed and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stores and bars.

/ Writer Aaron Fowler is a sales representative at Cavalier Distributing.