Neighboring State Capitals

Indianapolis, Ind.

Nicknamed the “Crossroads of America,” Indianapolis is within a one-day drive of 70 percent of the nation’s population. It is also one of the few state capitals planned as such from its founding in 1820. Home to the world’s largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500, this city offers visitors many unique adventures. Discover yours at www.visitindy.com.

Capitol Building

All three branches of state government operate from this historic building constructed of Indiana limestone and white oak in 1888. Its German stained-glass rotunda window, brass chandeliers and marble floors make the Capitol Building a favorite for weddings and a must-see for Indianapolis visitors. Find all the information on tours and more at www.in.gov/idoa/2371.htm.

Indiana World War Memorial

This impressive mausoleum-style memorial honors fallen Hoosiers with a 30,000-square-foot museum of American military history that is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.indianawarmemorials.org.

Old World Gondoliers

Experience the beauty and charm of downtown Indianapolis in Old World style as a gondolier serenades you through spectacular canal views. Visit www.4gondola.com for prices and details.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

From real dinosaur bones in the Dinosphere to spaceships at the Schaefer Planetarium to hands-on science experiments in the ScienceWorks exhibit, this museum brings interactive learning to life for kids and families. Get all the details for your visit at www.childrensmuseum.org.

Indianapolis Art Museum

Not only does this museum offer over 50,000 works from a vast range of cultures and eras, but it is also surrounded by over 100 acres of natural area dotted with unique artwork. One popular attraction is Funky Bones, a collection of fiberglass benches that depict an enormous stylized human skeleton by Dutch artist Joep Van Lieshout. Learn more at www.imamuseum.org.

Fountain Square Cultural District

This funky neighborhood just south of downtown beckons with live music venues, a world of dining options, unique shopping and so much more. Discover your adventure at www.discoverfountainsquare.com.

Charleston, W. Va.

Originally deeded to a family named Bullitt, sold to a U.S. Army colonel, and first settled as a military encampment—Fort Lee in 1787—Charleston has a storied military past. Daniel Boone himself served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 1791, and the city was divided between Union and Confederate loyalty for much of the Civil War. In true democratic fashion, state citizens voted in 1877 to make Charleston their capital, and today it is the state’s largest and most important city economically. For more information, visit www.cityofcharleston.org.

Capitol Building

The stunning gold-domed Capitol Building was constructed in three stages over the course of eight years under the supervision of Ohio-born architect, Cass Gilbert, modeling it after the U.S. Capitol dome. Gilbert went on to model his design of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on his work here. Free tours are offered daily. More info can be found at www.wvculture.org/agency/capital.html.

Mountain Stage

This live performance radio program is aired on 180 stations across the country and downloadable as a podcast from iTunes. Recordings are usually staged at the Culture Center Theater on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex. Find scheduled performances and details at www.mountainstage.org.

West Virginia State Museum

Part of the State Capitol Complex, this museum focuses on the people, land, industry and history of West Virginia, from prehistoric times to today. See what’s on display and plan your visit at www.wvculture.org/museum/State-Museum-Index.html.

Moses Live on the Levee

Every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor day, Haddad Riverfront Park comes alive with free outdoor concerts in a variety of musical genres. Food vendors, boat dock access, and a family-friendly atmosphere make for fun, memorable summer nights. Check out this year’s line-up of performers at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com.

Harrisburg, Penn.

Harrisburg was named the state capital of Pennsylvania in 1812, but it was an important trading point on the Susquehanna River for at least 200 years before that. In 2010, Forbes Magazine voted it the second-best place in the country to raise a family, and it remains the seat of Pennsylvania’s state and federal government.

Capitol Complex

The Capitol Building was dedicated to the people of the commonwealth on October 4, 1906, and it has remained a public space and source of pride for the state ever since. Designed in the American Renaissance style, the domed structure combines elements of Italian, French, English, Greek, Roman, and Victorian architectural influences for a true melting-pot effect. Free guided tours of the building run every half hour year round, and each chamber has public seating to watch a session of the State House or Senate. Learn more at www.pacapital.com/plan-a-visit/.

Pride of the Susquehanna

See the city from the Susquehanna on one of only six authentic paddle wheel boats still in operation in the U.S. The Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society offers this fun alternative activity for visitors to enjoy for weddings, meetings, school outings and themed dinner cruises from April through November. Get all the details at www.harrisburgriverboat.com.

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts

Since September 1999, the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts has offered visitors a unique place to experience science exhibits, fine art and live entertainment in the heart of downtown Harrisburg. See all their exhibits and attractions at www.whitakercenter.org.

Frankfort, Ky.

Often overshadowed by its bigger sister cities of Lexington and Louisville, Frankfort is both the capital of the commonwealth and the seat of Franklin County. The city won a stiff competition to be named the capital shortly after Kentucky became the 15th state in the Union in early 1792. Learn all about the history and plan your own trip by visiting www.frankfort.ky.gov.

Capitol Building

There are two capitol buildings in Frankfort. The newer and larger one overlooks the Kentucky River and boasts an imposing dome, Beaux-Arts architecture, and loads of interior murals depicting moments from the state’s history. The older building is in the Greek Revival style, served as the capital from 1830-1910, and now houses the Kentucky Historical Society. Plan your visit to see both at www.capital.ky.gov.

Daniel Boone’s Grave

Though he was born in Pennsylvania and died in Missouri, the famous frontiersman spent much of his life exploring, fighting and farming in Kentucky. Frankfort now lays claim to his remains, which were moved there in 1845, some 25 years after his death. At least, that’s the story. Read more about the confusing and mysterious history of this patriot’s life and death here: www.penelope.uchicago.edu/Thayer/E/Gazetteer/Places/America/United_States/Kentucky/Franklin/Frankfort/Frankfort_Cemetery/Daniel_Boone_gravesite.html. Then plan your visit to the Frankfort Cemetery at www.frankfort-cemetery.org.

Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace is not only a long-time family-owned and fully operational distillery; it is also the oldest continuously operating distillery in America, a National Historic Landmark, and the winner of over 300 awards for its premium whiskies. Plan your tasting and touring visit at www.buffalotracedistillery.com.

Buckley Wildlife Sanctuary

374 acres along the Kentucky River provide habitats for all manner of flora and fauna, as well as the Life Adventure Center, a hub of adventure and gathering spaces. Plan your visit at www.lifeadventurecenter.org.

Lansing, Mich.

Lansing is the only state capital that is not also the county seat, making some government proceedings geographically complicated. Its location near the center of the state, however, is largely why it was chosen as the capital in 1847. Detroit had been captured by the English during the War of 1812 and, though quickly recaptured, was deemed too close to hostile territory to continue as the state’s center of government. Learn more and plan your visit at www.lansingmi.gov.

Capitol Building

Michigan’s State Capitol Building, topped by one of the first cast iron domes in the country, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1992. The lush gardens on the grounds surrounding the building reflect the style made popular by English designer Gertrude Jekyll in the Victorian era. Learn more about the Capitol’s restoration efforts and plan your visit to Lansing at www.capital.michigan.gov.

Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum-Michigan State University

With exhibits from regional, national and international artists, as well as striking architecture by Fellow of the American Institute of Architecture and Commander of the British Empire, Zaha Hadid, the Broad Museum offers a free and fascinating stop for any visit to Lansing. Check out current exhibits and visitor information at www.broadmuseum.msu.edu.

The Lansing Lugnuts

Al “Bull” Durham set a minor league home run record for the Lansing Senators back in 1912. During the team’s 1996 inaugural season as the Lugnuts, they set a record for minor-league attendance. Take in a game at the Cooley School of Law Stadium and enjoy a fun summer afternoon. Find schedules and more at www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t499.

Lansing City Market

For over 100 years, this indoor shopping and community event venue on the riverfront has been the best place to sample local fare and wares. Check out the events calendar at www.lansingcitymarket.com, and take advantage of the free Wi-Fi while you relax at the full-service Waterfront Bar and Grill.

Adventures on the Water

Two rivers flow through Lansing, the Grand and Red Cedar, meeting each other in downtown and continuing on to Lake Michigan. Explore them both by kayak, canoe, paddleboard or bicycle. Find information about rentals, trails and tours at www.rivertownadventures.com and www.michigan.org/biking/trails.