Blaze Pizza North Canton

North Canton's Blaze Pizza restaurants. If you are looking for something a little different and want to see what attracted Lebron James to buying into the franchise. Check out Blaze Pizza restaurant in North Canton. This fast growing franchise has added the Greater Akron are to its list of locations delivery available

Blaze Pizza restaurants offers different types of pizzas including classics like Margherita, as well as specialty pizzas such as Buffalo Chicken or BBQ Chicken. The restaurant also offers vegetarian and gluten-free options for pizza lovers with dietary restrictions.

Blaze uses ecofriendly packaging as well as real ingredients. Never frozen with no chemicals and no additives

The company has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2012, expanding to over 250 locations nationwide.

Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual pizza restaurant with a modern, open-kitchen layout. Blaze Pizza is committed to making great food in an environment that's fun and interactive for both kids and adults.

Red Vine Pizza

Our Chef’s signature recipe includes fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, basil, red sauce and olive oil drizzle. Limited substitutions. Want to customize with unlimited toppings? Try our Build Your Own Pizza instead!

Hot Link Pizza

Our Chef’s signature recipe includes Italian sausage, banana peppers, jalapenos, black olives, red onions, mozzarella and spicy red sauce. Limited substitutions. Want to customize with unlimited toppings? Try our Build Your Own Pizza instead!

Veg Out Pizza

Our Chef’s signature recipe includes roasted corn (seasonal veggie availability may vary by location), mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella, gorgonzola and red sauce dollops. Limited substitutions. Want to customize with unlimited toppings? Try our Build Your Own Pizza instead!

Art Lover Pizza

Our Chef’s signature recipe includes artichokes, mozzarella, ricotta, chopped garlic, and red sauce dollops. Limited substitutions. Want to customize with unlimited toppings? Try our Build Your Own Pizza instead! and us delivery

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Our Chef’s signature recipe includes grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onion, banana peppers, gorgonzola and bbq sauce drizzle. Limited substitutions. Want to customize with unlimited toppings? Try our Build Your Own Pizza instead!

Visit: 5125 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718

Hours: Open ⋅ Closes 11PMVeterans Day might affect these hours Takeout: Now ⋅ Ends 10PM · More hours delivery time

Delivery options available

Visit Site: blazepizza.com

Contact: (234) 222-9389