Action Packed

by Kelly Petryszyn, Alexandra Sobczak and Wyatt Loy // photos by Tylar Sutton and Ryanne Locker

Get out and gear up to play sports at 330 parks. From adrenaline-pumping sand volleyball teams to strategic single-player archery, these sports add excitement, challenge and bonding to your summer.

To the Tee

While the pandemic has stalled some activities, locals are flocking to get back in the swing of golf. At Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club in Hudson, nearly 47,000 rounds of golf were played in 2020 — that’s a staggering 12,000 more than the average during PGA head pro Greg Andrego’s tenure at Ellsworth.

“People that had other things they used to do said, I’m going to try to get back in this game,” 49-year-old Andrego observes.

The city-owned 18-hole manicured public course is a good place to land, as its rolling treelined fairways and fast, undulating greens provide a fun, exciting test for skilled golfers and a manageable test for beginners.

Locals returning to Ellsworth after a while away will find the course, formerly named Big Springs, has been redesigned and expanded, and conditions have become pristine since drainage and continuous cart paths have been added. Plus, there are new sought-after Finn scooters, which can be rented for foursomes, accommodate your golf bag and allow you to zip along the course at 18 mph versus a cart’s pokey 12 mph.

Andrego recommends beginners start with the 7-iron, work on the mechanics of their swing and then hit shots at the practice facility that has a 300-yard driving range and target rolling fairways and greens, practice greens for chipping and putting and a sand bunker.

“Get used to the body moving the right way, making clean contact with the golf ball,” he says, “Then continue to progress to lengthen the shots.”

On the course, the eighth hole is considered one of the most difficult in Summit County for its left dogleg, fairway that tilts hard right and steeply sloped green, while the 17th hole has a memorable risk/reward challenge over a water hazard that forces players to implement their own strategies.

“Golf is exercise outside. It’s competition. It’s camaraderie,” Andrego says. “It’s all about your self-expectation.”

It’s also a sport you can play as you age. He recently saw a group with three generations — a grandpa, a father and a daughter competing. Hopefully, fresh golfers stick with it, and it becomes a pastime they can keep up through their silver years.

“You can get hooked on this thing pretty quick,” Andrego says.

Daily dawn to dusk, 1101 Barlow Road, Hudson, 330-655-2267, ellsworthmeadows.com

Speed Zone

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and if you haven’t tried it yet, it may seem familiar — it has similarities to tennis, Ping-Pong, badminton and racquetball.

“It’s like playing Ping-Pong,” says 65-year-old Joe Harold, a board member and the tournament and league director for the Hall of Fame City Pickleball Club in Canton. “It’s that confined, a lot of the same strokes and a lot of the same strategies.”

Each player uses a paddle, commonly made of wood or graphite, to hit a ball a little smaller than a whiffle ball across a 3-foot-tall net, either as a volley or after a bounce. Doubles play games to 11, but you must win by two points. “Action becomes very rapid,” he says.

Harold started playing eight years ago with one friend after his then-26-year-old son tipped him off about the sport. Harold used to coach basketball and turned a basketball court in his yard into a pickleball court.

“I said … Here’s the game for us,” Harold says. His friend played a lot of tennis growing up.

The two met more players at the Hall of Fame Fitness Center, where they played during the winter, and they joined the Hall of Fame City Pickleball Club in 2017. Since pickleball player Aaron Haney founded it that year, the club has grown to nearly 300 members. Some play competitively in leagues with tournaments, and some just play for fun.

On a typical morning at Stadium Park in Canton, 20 to 30 players rotate in and out of matches on the four courts, with six more courts set to open there this summer.

“It’s a tremendous social game,” he says. “Met so many wonderful people that I would not have met. … You can play a game in 10, 15 minutes and then on to another game or rotate your turn in.”

Although many older adults play, several young people play too. The club has taught the game to middle school students and invites anyone to join while they’re playing at Stadium Park.

“Amongst the trees, … a hillside which blocks a lot of the wind — these courts are situated in such a great place,” he says. “It’s just a real gem in the city of Canton.”

Tournaments through Nov. 7, hofcpickleball.com, Other courts at Boettler Park, Jackson Community Park, Waters Park and more spots.

Set for Joy

To play volleyball, Akronite Logan Jennings used to leave the city for leagues in Bath and Cuyahoga Falls. So when he discovered volleyball courts under the State Street Bridge in Akron, he decided to start a league. In 2016, eight teams began playing volleyball there, and Jennings launched Stay in Play Recreation adult sports leagues, with his friend, Andrew Novak.

“The whole idea was to get people out doing things,” says 33-year-old Jennings.

When construction made those courts unusable, the pair worked with the Knight Foundation and the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition to open the Canal Courts. Between the Towpath Trail and the smokestacks of Canal Place center in the former BFGoodrich factory, they installed four public sand volleyball courts, surrounded by picnic tables and bleachers, in 2018. It’s grown to 78 volleyball teams and 450 players competing in weeknight games. Now called Summit Sports & Social, it also offers kickball, but volleyball is its biggest sport.

“Volleyball is super popular because it’s a game that men and women can play on equal footing,” Jennings says. The all-levels leagues range from men’s, women’s and coed to recreational company faceoffs to intense matchups of ex-collegiate players.

“We have people that probably haven’t played organized sports since gym class in high school,” he says, “that now show up to leagues and absolutely love it.”

It’s easy to start playing volleyball again, especially with the help of Jennings, a men’s volleyball coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School who hosts volleyball skills clinics at Goodyear Hall and the Canal Courts. He advises newbies to focus on passing by bumping or setting and not rush to hitting a showstopping spike. “It doesn’t look as cool, but it is important,” he says. “Learn how to pass and you’ll always be on a team.”

While Jennings confesses to being super competitive, he says Summit Sports & Social is more about fun and making friends. They play music and dance. They go for beers after at R. Shea Brewing and Missing Falls Brewery. That laidback approach works, and now, Novak and Jennings are expanding locations — a kickball league starts in Cuyahoga Falls in June — so more adults can enjoy team sports. And they’re set on continuing to grow.

“If you give people the opportunity to do something fun, they’re going to come behind an old warehouse and play volleyball for 22 weeks — in droves,” Jennings says. “So what other opportunities are laying in the lurch?”

Volleyball runs May to September, Sign up at summitsports.social