Akron Nutcracker Spins a Classic

The Seiberlings stand in for the Stahlbaums in “The Akron Nutcracker,” which gives the popular ballet a Rubber City spin Dec. 22 and 23 at E.J. Thomas Hall.

Back for a second year, this original work is set at Stan Hywet Hall. It includes 1930s set pieces of beloved local landmarks, like Polsky’s and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, done by community artists. Diverse professional Verb Ballets dancers and University of Akron and ArtSparks students perform this reimagining of the classic that still features the mouse king, the eponymous nutcracker and Tchaikovsky’s resounding score played by the Akron Symphony Orchestra. 198 Hill St., Akron, uakron.edu/ej