Couch Concerts

× Expand Tylar Sutton Dan Wilson

Just because live concerts are canceled, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Northeast Ohio talent. Tune into these videos, collectives and livestreams to keep jamming any time.

Virtual Jukebox

Dance and sing along to videos made by local artists from their home. You may have heard some of these artists, like Michael Weber and Adrian Labra, on 90.7 and 91.3 Summit FM radio waves in the past. Check out the 30-plus videos to enjoy your favorites and discover new sounds.

Akron Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra hosted a virtual show on Facebook March 28 — featuring YouTube videos of pieces they intended to perform in concert and Christopher Wilkins started off the evening with a “Preview From the Podium” chat. Keep a lookout on their Facebook for more intros by Wilkins and recordings of past concerts as well as videos of orchestra musicians playing from their homes. Plus, the orchestra’s gala is still on April 17 with a new virtual format.

Live Virtually

The Akron Civic Theatre has an assortment of live performances from all over the web with Live Virtually. Past streams range from Akron musician Marc Lee Shannon to megastars playing the iHeart Living Room Concerts for America TV fundraiser hosted by Elton John.

Gage House Sessions

Grab your favorite drink and enjoy an evening with local musicians with Gage House’s live sessions. Check out previous shows where fans ask questions and take in performances from artists including Madison Cummins and Ben Gage, who both make for an evening of soothing tunes. Akron Americana artist Ben Gage is set to host livestreams March 30 and April 1 at 8 p.m. and guests could return as early as next week. Check Facebook for updates.

Apollo’s Fire: Music for the Soul

Cleveland’s favorite baroque orchestra promises to nourish your spirit with musical magic. The Music for the Soul series showcases new performances and your favorite past performances to help you through these uncertain times. The inaugural episode featured Celtic melodies in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Akron’s Virtual 3rd Thursday

Akron musicians partnered with Downtown Akron Partnership to bring tunes to your couch. Listen to performances from artists like Dan Wilson with smooth jazz melodies on the electric guitar and Stow indie pop artist Shelby Olive.

Piano Cleveland’s Quarantine Concerts

This new weekly concert series allows us to support Northeast Ohio artists every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The first concert showcased Yaron Kohlberg, the president of the Cleveland International Piano Competition.

Wadsworth High School Choir

These Wadsworth High School students are keeping their heads held high even as they grieve the cancelation of long-awaited school programs. Their performance of “Bright Star” is a reminder that “the sun is gonna shine again.”

48-hour Live Concert

Cleveland singer and songwriter, Meganne Stepka hosted a 48-hour music festival through Facebook the weekend of March 28. Forty-eight artists played one hour each. Check out videos the range from cellist Shelby Lynn Sangdahl to Mixed Feelings singing covers.

The Ladies Night Social Distancing Party

Dance to Paula Abdul, Lady Gaga and more covers from The Ladies Night band with this video of the social distance party it hosted at Jilly’s Music Room to raise funds for the Akron venue.

You can still score a special event T-shirt through the end of March and Jilly’s is open for carryout.

Rachel Roberts St. Paddy’s Day Show

When this Akron native found out her St. Patrick’s Day show was canceled due to the novel coronavirus, she knew the show must go on. Roberts’ livestream showcased her upbeat acoustic sound and raised $640 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Virtual Shows CLE

Virtual Shows CLE is rounding up performances from local artists for screen-time entertainment and recently partnered with the local Brite Winter fest to feature even more performers like Brent Kirby. Get the link to the live stream by emailing virtualshowscle@gmail.com.

Malone University’s Virtual Choir

The Canton university’s chorale held its first virtual performance March 25 that members call a “social distance sing.” Group members sang “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” from their homes to offer some hope and inspiration.