Radar: Play Ball

April 2003, by Kurt Kleidon:

Anyone who has been to a game at Canal Park knows that watching the game is only half the fun of a minor league baseball game. With the promotions, fireworks shows and mid-inning entertainment, baseball is sometimes overshadowed by the rest of the activities. For this season, the Aeros and Canal Park have added some special events and reasons to visit the ballpark.

April 11 is the Temperature Game. If it’s above 54 degrees the game goes on as normal, but if it is 54 degrees or below, everyone’s ticket is redeemable for another game in April or May. Among the mid-inning events will be this year’s premier of the “Catch-the-Aeros-Player’s-Dirty-Socks-in-a-Laundry-Basket Contest.” If the fan catches all the socks, he or she receives a prize that is not enough of a reward if the fan catches one of the dirty socks in the face.

2022:

Canal Park and its home team, now called the Akron RubberDucks, continue to attract fans, with crowds of 5,000-plus by the end of the 2021 season, cleveland.com reports. The team, which had a 73-46 record last summer, has nearly 70 home games for the 2022 season, with an exciting home opener against the Reading Fightin’ Phils set for April 12.

Promotional fun awaits fans all season, with April 27 as ginger appreciation night, May 11 as bring your dog to the game night, June 3 as Star Wars night, Aug. 24 as Aeros night and much more, along with nearly 30 games set to have fabulous fireworks shows.