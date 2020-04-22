Shop Local Online

You don’t have to go outside to sustain your shopping habit. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, sustainable beauty products or fun fresh decor, support local with these businesses open for digital orders.

Charity

Akron RubberDucks

Every $10 purchase comes with a $5 donation toward the Akron-Summit County COVID-19 emergency support fund and two 2020 undated ticket vouchers for a celebration at the ballpark when it’s safe to support your favorite team.

Derek Hess

This world-renowned Cleveland artist developed his latest print, Medi-Teddy, to draw support for the medical community in this time of crisis. Fifty percent of all Medi-Teddy sales go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization fighting COVID-19.

Harps & Thistles Yarn Emporium

Also offering a pay-it-forward option, this Cuyahoga Falls store is donating succulents handcrafted from yarn to Western Reserve Hospital workers with your purchase. In addition, try a Quaranskein Mystery Pack with surprise yarn selections and other goodies packaged up match to a word you submit with your order.

Here for Good

Purchase a cozy Here for Good Ohio T-shirt with a local business logo and send $10 to that business. Participating area businesses include Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee in Canton, Pulse Barre and Fitness in Green, J.P.’s Neighborhood Pub in Akron and more until April 30.

Hope Soap Ohio

After donating 200 gift sets to cheer on health care workers, Hope Soap Ohio is keeping the good vibes going. Purchase a raffle ticket to help Hope Soap send even more gift sets to essential workers.

Reverie

Send an essential worker a relaxing care package with a lotion, hand sanitizer and bath bomb from this downtown Cuyahoga Falls shop in partnership with Hope Soap Ohio.

The Social Dept.

If you’re tired of wearing the same old T-shirt at home, visit the Social Dept. for sleek feel-good slogans like “We’re all in This Together!!!” or surprise a Western Reserve Hospital worker with a free T-shirt from The Social Dept. using the new pay-it-forward option. You can also buy “The United State of Ohio” designed by local artist Andy Taray and select an option to donate to Akron-based ArtsNow.

UpFront Art Space

This Cuyahoga Falls gallery is putting a smile on medical workers’ faces with beautiful pay-it-forward thank you cards.

Art

Akron Art Museum Shop

You may not be able to stroll the galleries of the museum, but you can still celebrate your favorite artists buy purchasing a print online.

Jennifer Worden

This Akron artist makes beautiful work out of recycled materials at affordable price points.

Katina Pastis Radwanski Gallery

This Hudson artist creates eye-catching sculptures and paintings that will turn your own house into an art show of caliber adobe.

Song of Wood

Bring wildlife in by purchasing this Akron local artist’s hand-carved birds.

TMD Creative Studio

Check out this store’s unique sticker designs and coffee mugs to add some art to your home workspace.

Beauty

Noble Theory

These organic beauty products for women, men and babies will help you make the best out of an at-home spa night.

Redbudsuds

This Canton soap business is all natural and all about environmental advocacy. Check out its popular 4-in-1 shower bars.

The Wholesome Hive

Keep this beeswax business alive by purchasing these sustainable beauty products and candles.

Clothing and Jewelry

7th Floor Clothing

This downtown shop’s street-style designs have been worn by stars like Wiz Khalifa and LeBron James. Show your Akron pride by purchasing one of its “Akron” coach’s jackets.

AweBee Designs

These custom prints from a Wadsworth business went viral after the owner, Amy Jenkins, caught attention with her playful “Wine with DeWine” T-shirts.

Rubber City Clothing

Sport your 330 love or find humor in this tough time with “Quarantined in Akron” or “330 Lock Down” shirts.

Wood for Brains

Canton artist Clark McGill’s fun jewelry and decor, such as Elvis Presley earrings and dinosaur wine holders, are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Entertainment

Dirty River Bicycle Works

Fight cabin fever by dusting off your bike and getting everything you need to start riding with supplies from this Akron bike shop.

Full Grip Games

Make game night interesting by choosing from this Akron store’s large collection of board and card games.

The Guitar Department and Lay’s Guitar Shop

There’s no time like self quarantine to start a new hobby. Purchase a guitar from one of these local shops to start jamming out during your days in.

Kenmore Komics and Games

With the theaters shut down, it may be awhile until the next comic book movie hits the big screen. Return to the printed comic books where it all began by ordering from this site.

Rubber City Comics

The longest running comic store in Akron is helping you build up your comic book collection during the new coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Akron Press

In need of some new reading material? Visit The University of Akron Press to find literature of your choice, including many books that tackle the history of Akron and its citizens.

Home

A Glass of Design

This Massillon artist sells humorous and creative wine glasses, cups, and tumblers. Whether you’re purchasing a gift or just need something to sip during your Zoom happy hours, this tableware makes for an exciting choice.

Corrina’s Candles

Try out a fabric spray or purchase a chic wax warmer to keep home smelling great and lift your spirits.

Northside Cellar

This one-stop Akron shop selling clothing, decor, and art has everything you need to liven up both your home and wardrobe.

Sweet Modern

Being stuck inside the house is the perfect opportunity for a home makeover. Update your living room with Sweet Modern’s midcentury modern furniture and decor for a fresh, stylish feel.

Specialty

Akron on Deck

This Kickstarter campaign is raising $5,000 to help create a deck of cards celebrating Akron. Each card features a design by a local artist of a local business or cultural institution. Donate $15 to receive the card deck or shoot high and donate $150 to get a print of project leader Mac Love’s “King of Diamonds” artwork depicting LeBron James.

The Dragon’s Mantle

Tap into the spiritual realm by visiting Akron’s shop for all things metaphysical, from gemstones and incense to herbs and resins for medicinal, culinary or magical use.

The Fabric Peddler

Keep up on all your stitching, sewing or knitting by checking out this Wadsworth fabric store’s online shop.

Heart and Soul Gift Boutique

Selling a variety of items via Facebook, most of its products are self-care related for both men and women.

Logos Bookstore

This Christian bookstore is ready to ship Bibles, devotionals and stationery to your doorstep. It even takes special orders for books or Bibles not available on their website.

Lucy Marie’s Boutique

Those who are doing a wardrobe purge can visit this Medina shop’s website to stock up on cozy, chic and professional clothes.

Off the Wagon

Lighten up someone’s day with gag gifts being shipped or delivered to residents who live near the Kent toy store.

One Lucky Dog Bakery

Satisfy your dog’s cravings with healthy and delicious treats made in Medina.