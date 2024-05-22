TECHSPO Chicago 2024 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)

Category: Technology

Event Type: Exhibition / Trade Show

Event Website: https://techspochicago.com

Schedule/Agenda URL: https://techspochicago.com/agenda/

Time Zone: Central

Phone NO: (800) 805 5385

Cost: $0

Hashtag: #TechspoChicago

ImageFile name: techspo-chicago.png

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/techspotechnologyexpo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/techspotweets/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techspo

Instagram: https://instagram.com/techspogram/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/techspo/

Keywords: tech,technology,innovation,networking,media,itnetworking,media,it,,geeks,mobile,web,internet,adtech,ad tech,martech,saas,software as a service,expo,trade show,chicago,illinois

Organizer: TECHSPO Chicago

Name of Organizatio: TECHSPO Chicago

Description:

The 7th annual TECHSPO Chicago, two-day technology expo returns May 22rd and 23rd, 2024 to the iconic Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. TECHSPO Chicago brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. Watch exhibitors showcase the next generation of advances in technology & innovation, including; Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS technologies. Be prepared to be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.

LIMIT: 1 Free Visitor Pass maximum per person for one of the Event Days only (do not select both Event Days)

Visitor Passes include limited access to the TECHSPO Hall only and DOES NOT include Auditorium Access, Expo Bag, Certificate of Attendance, Welcome Refreshments and Networking Luncheon

NOTE: For the best onsite experience a 1-Day Training Pass or 2-Day All Access Pass is recommended.