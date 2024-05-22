TECHSPO Chicago 2024 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)
to
Soldier Field Stadium 1410 Museum Campus Dr Chicago Illinois 60605 1410 Museum Campus Dr , Illinois 60605
Category: Technology
Event Type: Exhibition / Trade Show
Event Website: https://techspochicago.com
Schedule/Agenda URL: https://techspochicago.com/agenda/
Time Zone: Central
Phone NO: (800) 805 5385
Cost: $0
Hashtag: #TechspoChicago
Keywords: tech,technology,innovation,networking,media,itnetworking,media,it,,geeks,mobile,web,internet,adtech,ad tech,martech,saas,software as a service,expo,trade show,chicago,illinois
Organizer: TECHSPO Chicago
Name of Organizatio: TECHSPO Chicago
Description:
The 7th annual TECHSPO Chicago, two-day technology expo returns May 22rd and 23rd, 2024 to the iconic Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. TECHSPO Chicago brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. Watch exhibitors showcase the next generation of advances in technology & innovation, including; Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS technologies. Be prepared to be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.
LIMIT: 1 Free Visitor Pass maximum per person for one of the Event Days only (do not select both Event Days)
Visitor Passes include limited access to the TECHSPO Hall only and DOES NOT include Auditorium Access, Expo Bag, Certificate of Attendance, Welcome Refreshments and Networking Luncheon
NOTE: For the best onsite experience a 1-Day Training Pass or 2-Day All Access Pass is recommended.