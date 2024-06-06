TECHSPO Detroit 2024 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)

"Where Business, Tech and Innovation Collide in Detroit!

TECHSPO Detroit 2024 is your chance to …

– Check out exhibitors showcasing the next generation of technology & innovation.

– Be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.

– Interact with technology enthusiasts, build your network and reunite with your peers.

The 3rd annual TECHSPO Detroit, two-day technology expo returns June 6th and 7th, 2024 to the luxurious Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel in Detroit, Michigan. TECHSPO Detroit brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. Watch exhibitors showcase the next generation of advances in technology & innovation, including; Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS technologies. Be prepared to be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.

As part of TECHSPO Detroit is a limited attendance event, DigiMarCon Great Lakes 2024 Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference (https://digimarcongreatlakes.com). If the conference is where the learning, theory and inspiration happens, then the TECHSPO floor is where the testing, networking and product interaction takes place.

For complete details visit https://techspodetroit.com."