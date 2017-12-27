Indoor Winter Activities in The 330

Baby it’s Cold Outside

BrewFest Wooster

Just as you’re beginning to miss the festive air of the holidays, BrewFest Wooster brings you another reason to celebrate Jan. 20. Help support the Wayne Center for the Arts while socializing, sampling brews, and enjoying great food and music. There are 20 to 30 breweries represented, including many of Ohio’s own: Canton Brewing Co., JAFB Brewing Co., Millersburg Brewing Co., Royal Docks Brewing Co., BrewDog DogTap, Actual Brewing Co., and BirdFish Brewing. | Wooster Hospitality Transit, 1450 Spruce St. Extension, Wooster, 330-264-2787, wayneartscenter.org

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market

With a history that stretches back to 1939, the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market has long been a popular summer destination in The 330. But winter is also an ideal time to explore the myriad products and services in the indoor shops. From clothing and home decor to gardening tools and pet supplies, you’ll discover treasures you can’t find elsewhere. Get your sore muscles soothed at Quality Massage, pick up some sweet or savory treats from the Pierogi Lady, and don’t miss the Amish Furniture of Ohio for real handmade quality. Outdoor vendors are limited in the off season. | 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, 330-877-9860, hartvillemarketplace.com

Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography

Spend a chilly winter afternoon in the historic A.H. Wilson Building in the Canton Arts District to shift your perspective. The vast gallery space displays a variety of photographs depicting people from all around the world, natural wonders and social commentary. | 520 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-438-0030, josephsaxton.com

Kent BeatleFest

In February1964, the Beatles changed forever the way Americans viewed British music. In February 2015, Kent held its inaugural BeatleFest to commemorate the 51st year of the Fab Four in the U.S., and they’re doing it again this year. On Feb. 23, live Beatles and British Invasion music will ring from 16 bars in downtown Kent, giving you every reason to “Twist and Shout.” | kentbeatlefest.com

Painting with a Twist

Access your inner Picasso for a colorful escape from the winter blahs. Local artists lead you step by step through creating your own masterpiece while you laugh with friends and sip your favorite beverage. Bring a date, some friends or your family, and add some color to your socializing. With locations in Green, Fairlawn and Hudson, you won’t have to go far to get painting. | paintingwithatwist.com

Scene75 Entertainment Center

When everyone in your house has cabin fever, pile them all in the car and head to Scene75. From bowling and arcade games to go-karts, bouncing inflatables, laser tag, black light mini-golf and even an escape room, this 80,000-square-foot spot has lots of ways to burn off pent-up energy. And for those not feeling so energetic, the 4-D Theater offers a multi-sensory virtual ride through “Snow Coasters,” “Dino Safari” or the “Great Wall of China.” Top it all off with snacks from Food Truck Alley or a cocktail from the Center Bar, and you’ve turned a dreary time into a super-fun weekend. | 3688 Center Road, Brunswick, 234-803-1100, scene75.com