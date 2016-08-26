Wine with Principle

What does wine with principle mean? Well ‘principle’ means a fundamental source or basis of something. The Federalist Wines were sourced from some of California’s most esteemed wine regions and were created to pay homage to our Founding Fathers—bold men of principle whose pioneering spirit helped make the United States the great country it is today.

So what does wine have to do with the Founding Fathers and American History?

Winemaking began in the U.S. shortly after Columbus arrived. As the Federalists were establishing the nation’s independence, California wine country was discovered and America’s new-world-style zinfandel took root. This California-produced zinfandel grape became an American original. While wine is made in all 50 U.S. states, up to 90 percent of American wine is made in California. Today, California would be the fourth largest wine producer in the world if it were an independent nation.

Located in Sonoma County, the Federalist vineyards produce 100 percent Estate Grown and Single Vineyard wines. This means the grapes come from land owned or controlled by the winery, which guarantees the winemaker had a watchful eye on the grapes from vine to bottle. The U.S. federal government has set and monitors these strict requirements. The bold, strong vines of this wine-growing region produce robust fruit, with bright berry character and lively acidity. Terlato Wine Company, who owns The Federalist wines, chose to honor our Founding Fathers with varietals of wine as big and bold as the men themselves.

The initial Federalist wine to be produced is the Dry Creek Visionary Zinfandel, in honor of Alexander Hamilton who pioneered the Federalist Party. This dark purple wine has aromas of plum, cherry and cinnamon spice. At $24.99, this is a stand-alone sipper, but also pairs nicely with your favorite grilled meats.

What better way to celebrate our independence than with the Federalist Sonoma Chardonnay? With the Statue of Liberty on the label, this $14.99 full-bodied chardonnay has a golden color, notes of lemon curd and pear, and a touch of clove spiciness in the mouth with a long, lingering finish. Raise a toast to Lady Liberty when enjoying a summer salad on your patio this Fourth of July.

The Federalist Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon honors Benjamin Franklin. As a printer, politician, postmaster, scientist, inventor, diplomat, and a man who helped author the Declaration of Independence, none can argue his passion. This revolutionary cabernet pays tribute to Franklin’s ingenuity. The rich, full-bodied wine has hints of black cherry and cassis and is a steal at $14.99.

The zinfandel grape grown in California became an American original, so the Federalist Lodi Zinfandel is made in honor of THE American original and the father of our country: George Washington. What better way to showcase this wine than to put this legendary grape in the bottle and a legendary face on the label. The Federalist Lodi Zinfandel is full of the big, bold flavors of blackberries and plums with good density, supple tannins, bright acidity and a long, smooth finish. It’s a great bottle of wine to compliment all your barbecue and spicy dishes at $14.99.

Last but not least, the Federalist North Coast Honest Red Blend pays homage to one of the most highly regarded presidents of all time, Abraham Lincoln. A blend of 55 percent merlot, 30 percent zinfandel, and 15 percent cabernet, this deep purple wine with aromas of dark fruits and spices and Honest Abe on the label is plenty worthy to sit alongside the Founding Fathers. Put a slight chill on this beautiful blend. With a rich, round mouth-feel and long finish, you will be back for a second bottle at $14.99.

Enjoy these wines with friends of any political affiliation. Look to purchase or order these Federalist wines at Acme Fresh Markets, Buehlers Fresh Foods, Heinen’s, Giant Eagle, Mustard Seed Markets, Papa Joe’s, Regency Wine Cellar, River Side Wines, 750ML, or other favorite retailers in the Greater Akron area.

Wine Wisdom: A rosé wine is made from red-skinned grapes where the grape juice has only been in contact with the red skins long enough (usually two or three days) to give the wine a slight coloring. A rosé wine could have been made as a red, but the winemaker decided to create a lighter wine instead—not just lighter in color, but also lighter in flavor, aroma and tannins. The color of a rosé wine can range from just barely pink to dark and coppery.