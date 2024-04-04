Akron Zoo's Light Bright

× 1 of 3 Expand courtesy of the Akron Zoo × 2 of 3 Expand courtesy of the Akron Zoo × 3 of 3 Expand courtesy of the Akron Zoo Prev Next

Travel through the rainforest, ocean, desert and three other biomes in the immersive, lit-up Lehner Family Zoo Gardens during the Akron Zoo’s new Wildlife Illuminated event ($11-$24). On select dates from April 4 to June 1, discover Project Holocene’s 15 illuminated paintings — featuring endangered species such as sloths and jaguars — and don’t miss projection mapping light shows by Cleveland artist Kevin Jackson. Presented on two buildings, they highlight endangered species and their habitats. With loads of newly commissioned artwork — from sculptures and paintings to live performances — watch the zoo shine bright at this brand-new event. 505 Euclid Ave., Akron, 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org