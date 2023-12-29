3 Fun NYE Parties

Rock in the New Year with Mr. Pink

Blast to the past with covers of Bad Company, Led Zeppelin and more by Akron-based Mr. Pink at Jilly’s Music Room. Opt for a ticket including a Champagne toast and food like mahi-mahi skewers and spinach artichoke-stuffed mushrooms. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., 111 N. Main St., Akron, jillysmusicroom.com

New Year’s Eve Formal Royal Masquerade Ball

Dress in an elegant suit or gown and mask to celebrate with intrigue at Royal Docks Brewing Co. Dance to Cleveland-based Pop Fiction performing hits ranging from Dua Lipa to Earth, Wind, & Fire. Break to enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Dec.31, 8 p.m., 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, docks.beer

New Year’s Eve Rainbow Ball

Ring in the new year with Akron-based Ladies Night’s pop diva covers and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Nina West’s performance at this fourth annual Akron Pride Festival party at the Akron Civic Theatre. Fuel up with hors d’oeuvres and toast with Champagne. Dec. 31, 8 p.m.,182 S. Main St., Akron, akroncivic.com