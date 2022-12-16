3 Local Gifts to Give

For Tweens:

“Play Like a Girl”

Despite pushback from other kids, including male players, Misty Wilson joined her seventh-grade football team in Wadsworth. In this debut graphic memoir for 8- to 12-year-olds, Wilson captures what it was like being the only girl and charging through gender stereotypes. With nostalgic illustrations by her husband, David Wilson, and its status as a Junior Library Gold Standard Selection, it’s a winning pick to inspire young adolescents to follow their passions and be true to themselves. Paperback $12.99, Harper Collins/Balzer & Bray

For Foodies:

“Akron Family Recipes”

With a whole chapter on quintessential Akron sauerkraut balls, retired Akron librarian Judy Orr James helps home cooks discover recipes brought to Akron as people of different ethnicities made it their homes. Enjoy historical restaurant photos alongside local recipes like Italian-style city chicken or Polish Easter bread. Paperback $23.99, The History Press

For Music Lovers:

“Where in the Hell is Akron, OH?” Vol. 4

Billed as a snapshot of the local music scene, this compilation of songs recorded at Akron Recording Co. brings all the vibes. Through various genres, tracks offer a rich mix of local music ranging from queer Akron singer-songwriter Samantha Grace’s “Light it Up” that rocks out with soft defiance to Akron hip-hop duo Free Black’s soulful “Don’t Make Me” that tackles societal issues and features Akron frontman Wesley Bright. Vinyl $25, akronrecordingcompany.com