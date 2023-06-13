3 Father’s Day Gift Ideas

“Weird Moments in Cleveland Sports”: Akron Life contributor Vince Guerrieri launches this look at offbeat “only in Cleveland” moments in our sports history like a then-Cleveland Indians player who was traded for himself, a Lake Erie midges swarm storming a ballgame and the wild result of giving Clevelanders beer at 10 cents a bottle. Give the old man a good laugh and hear all about it at the next family barbecue. Gray & Co., $16.95

“Mom’s Magnavox”: Enjoy a heartfelt recollection from Canton native and Akron Life sales associate Ben DiCola about a simpler time in the ’60s when listening to baseball radio on summertime porches was the go-to for the Pittsburgh Pirates fan. A new personal essay collection that’s sure to scratch the nostalgic itch for old-timer sports dads, it hits home and recalls the impact of America’s pastime on relationships, history and life. $19.99

“Gridiron Legacy: Pro Football’s Missing Origin Story”: Pittsburgh native Gregg Ficery delves into a scandal during pre-NFL history of professional football when his great-grandfather was a Massillon Tigers captain. Ficery reveals missing links surrounding how attempted bribery and game-fixing during the 1906 championship series between the Canton Bulldogs and the Tigers led to a drought in pro football in Ohio. This book is for fathers who love a great uncovering of a mystery in an investigative approach to one of the earliest scandals in pro football history. The Story Plant, Preorder for Aug. 15 release, $49.95