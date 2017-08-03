App Developer Chris Nickless

× Expand photo by Graham Smith

“ See how much fun we’re having? Join in! It’ll be contagious!” This comical scene from the movie “Heavyweights” can be played continually on the website and app Vlipsy, and is coincidentally a line from CEO and Co-Founder Chris Nickless’ favorite flick.

Users can work the sound-based video clip tool to communicate via text or social media, ensuring an engaging mode of communication with a reduced risk of misinterpretation.

Nickless has played different roles in the tech industry. The Northeast Ohio native moved to Los Angeles following an accelerated degree completion, and after spending time away, eventually found his path back to the region. Now based in the area he first called home, Nickless is equipped with a wealth of ideas, experience, and motivation to begin establishing Ohio as the next up-and-coming source of tech development.

How has your background related to what you do today?

CN: As a consultant in Los Angeles after graduation, I would be stationed at different companies for different periods of times. I cite that as being one of the best moments of my career because I was so young and ambitious. I was integrated around wonderful talent and there was a new challenge every week.

What drew you back?

CN: This was home. Even when I first went out to L.A., it was always more like that was my Master’s Degree or where I’d get my hands-on experience. There’s also this passion for the next class of young people who are going to experience the same things that I went through—finding the right jobs, getting the best hands-on learning to figure out what their path will be. I want to set up wonderful opportunities here.

If featured on a morning show, what would your tagline be—beside CEO or tech developer?

CN: I’m going to write that [question] down on my board and think about that all day.

Do you see a reality in a tech

future taking place in this region?

CN: Absolutely. All it takes is a couple companies who are putting their stake in the ground here and saying this is an area that is meant for tech. If you get things here that are big tech ideas, people are going to know what to do with them. The talent is already here. It’s people like us who need to step up and place those opportunities here to be rooted.

If you were describing Vlipsy to

the non-tech person, how would

you describe what it does?

CN: Think of someone wanting to say goodbye over text and wanting to use “Hasta la vista, baby” from “The Terminator.” You start to paint the picture and how it can be used to digitally communicate in different situations.

What motivates you?

CN: The ability to have a vision and a dream that I’m chasing and teach my two kids what it means to be focused and work hard. It’s definitely the fatherhood angle that drives me.

What future do you hope to see in the world of communication?

CN: My goal is to help people communicate and form a big tech idea here in our backyard. When you’re texting with someone and you can’t see the other person, there are all these complexities about sarcasm, and it’s easy to misinterpret what someone is trying to say beneath the text. This media allows people to break down difficulties in communication by saying something with tone, diction and facial expressions.

Ever gone a day without your phone?

CN: Trying to get there. It’s on my bucket list.

Do you have a bucket list?

CN: I haven’t really had time to sit down and think of a bucket list. Which is really bad because you never know when you’re going to kick the bucket.

Who do you admire most?

CN: The two strongest women in my life: my mother and my wife (and that’s in no particular order). I have the biggest fans in the world in those two ladies, and I don’t exist today without either of them.