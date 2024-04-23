Art Form: Guy Pernetti

× Expand photo by James Vaughan

Born in Akron, Guy Pernetti’s journey took him across the country — only to land back in his hometown. From New York to California, Pernetti picked up skills as a singer-songwriter, guitarist, oceanographic specialist, professional model maker and recording engineer. His music scored a place on Disney Channel’s Up and Coming program, as well as winning first place in the 2006 Kent State Folk Festival’s talent competition.

For over three years, Pernetti was the musician in residence for University Circle’s collaboration with Veterans Health Administration hospitals and the National Endowment for the Arts. He’s opened concerts for Leon Russell, Graham Nash and Greg Brown. With six albums and a seventh in the works, the Kent musician performs regionally and nationally.

Jim Ballard: How did you get your first instrument?

Guy Pernetti: When I was 5 or 6, my parents split up and sent me to boarding school. [At age 8,] they bought me a little starter guitar to keep me company. We became friends, playing things like “Hot Cross Buns” and “Clair de Lune.” … My mother sang for the NBC orchestra, so I found myself going up and down the elevators of the NBC building with the likes of Julius LaRosa and a young Tony Bennett.

JB: What artists or music influenced you?

GP: Early on, musicians like Andrés Segovia and Julian Bream, both classical guitarists. Later, after my stint in the Navy — given the times — a lot of the music of counterculture. … I wanted to study art, so [I] came back to attend Kent State University. My first day on campus was May 4, 1970.

JB: Were you on campus during the shootings?

GP: I was. But I’d seen the Guardsmen advancing onto the campus, and it didn’t feel right. I went the other way.

JB: You also learned the ropes of recording. Where has that taken you?

GP: I’ve gotten to work with Pete Seeger, Tom Paxton and Doc Watson. That led to openers for Buffy Sainte-Marie, Brian Auger’s Oblivion [Express] and David Allan Coe. I’ve also done recording projects for the Rock Hall.

JB: Stories there!

GP: I was recording a John Lennon tribute there years ago. … I heard this awful high shriek. There was Yoko Ono with her finger in her ear warming up her vocal chords. There was a couple who saw my startled surprise and the gentleman raised his glass and said, That’s what broke up the Beatles!

Guy Pernetti, along with Cary Mathews, performs with Jim Ballard at his monthly First Thursday songwriter series at the Rialto Theatre in Akron May 2. Learn more at

jimballardmusic.net.