Art Form: Rolly Brown

Guitarist, folk singer and songwriter Rolly Brown is known for his beautiful command of the acoustic guitar. A solo performer, studio musician, sideman, teacher and radio producer, the Euclid native has taken his skills to much of the United States, Canada and Australia. His passions include folk, blues, jazz, bluegrass and fingerstyle guitar. In addition to his instrumental instruction series on YouTube, the Pennsylvania resident teaches at several guitar and songwriting camps each year, including Summer Acoustic Music Week in New Hampshire and Steve Kaufman’s guitar camp in Maryville, Tennessee. Acoustic Guitar Magazine wrote that Brown has “an exceptionally melodic, articulate playing style that takes full advantage of the acoustic guitar’s beautiful tone.”

Jim Ballard: What brought you to music?

Rolly Brown: When I was very young, my mom used to set me down in front of the TV … I saw Chet Atkins, and I was entranced. My older brother had a guitar. ... He was a huge music fan, listening to the likes of Ferlin Husky, Sonny James and, of course, Elvis. He taught me a few chords and strums, and I took off with it. … Meeting Reverend Gary Davis at the Kent State Folk Festival was also huge for me.

JB: Where were you playing then?

RB: In the beginning, we had a folk music club at my high school, Euclid High [School]. Though I never got to play there, I went to La Cave a lot and saw so many legendary players. Phil Ochs, Josh White, Dave Van Ronk, Tom Rush … I even got to see Arlo Guthrie play all of “Alice’s Restaurant” there. In my Kent days, I used to play at the Needle’s Eye, which is where I met Alex Bevan.

JB: Tell me about that.

RB: We went to hang out in the green room, and I showed him the basic alternating thumb-finger roll. I became his backup guitarist, and we traveled all over Ohio to colleges and coffeehouses, including at the Kent State Folk Festival.

JB: Talk about your instructional videos.

RB: In the ’90s, I thought I’d get my video camera out and make a teaching video. ... I got a note from [guitarist] Stefan Grossman, and he wanted me to make some for his company, Stefan Grossman’s Guitar Workshop. I ended up making 15 DVD projects.

JB: What, outside of music, holds your interest?

RB: Years ago, I got interested in kung fu … From there, I ended up studying tai chi, moving on to become an acupuncturist.

JB: Do you find those disciplines inform your music?

RB: Absolutely! Tai chi and music are very similar. … In tai chi, you’re looking for a place where you can get the most done with the least amount of energy. That idea so much translates to music.