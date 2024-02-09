art form

Charlie Mosbrook

Honesty is at the heart of Charlie Mosbrook’s folk songs — as well as his drive to build a better world through music. Mosbrook often covers Woody Guthrie’s songs, and his performances during a Guthrie program at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 established him as a local authority on the iconic singer-songwriter. The recognition springboarded him to tour the country, sharing his songs of people — their hopes and dreams, troubles and joys.

Mosbrook’s life and career changed dramatically in 2010 when he sustained a debilitating spinal injury. After surgeries and physical therapy, he picked up his guitar again — establishing his music career and gaining both a wider audience and a national presence on folk radio stations.

Mosbrook gives back through charitable and advocacy programs and performs monthly at a local spinal cord injury unit. He doesn’t shy away from addressing societal issues in his music. His song “Remember Who We Are,” inspired by events such as the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the Black Lives Matter movement, won second place in the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. Mosbrook’s song, “Up Among the Stars,” was also featured in the iconic folk magazine No Depression.

photo provided by Charlie Mosbrook

Jim Ballard: What got you started in writing and performing?

Charlie Mosbrook: I got involved in a youth group through my church. We’d meet in a place called RapArt, which was filled with music, painting, poetry, pottery and a recording studio. I ended up in a performance piece that required me to write a song and play guitar.

JB: What artists inspire you?

CM: James Taylor and Paul Simon, amongst others.

JB: What are some of your favorite venues to play in The 330?

CM: I love the Rialto Theatre in Kenmore and the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula. I also really enjoy the Music in the Valley festival in Bath.

JB: Do you have a song or album of your own that you especially like?

CM: I very much like my album, “Something to Believe,” but I never liked the mix. I’m presently remixing and remastering it for release in early February.

JB: What’s coming up?

CM: I have a few songs on the easel, and of course, I’m very involved with my work as president of Folknet. I was just elected to the board of trustees of Folk Alliance International. And of course, I continue teaching.

JB: You teach a class through Roots of American Music. Do you learn from your students?

CM: Yes! There’s always something to learn.

Charlie Mosbrook and Matt Harmon perform with Jim Ballard at his monthly First Thursday songwriter series at the Rialto Theatre in Akron April 4. Learn more at jimballardmusic.net.