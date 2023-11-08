Get Artsy at Skip Playground

× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Kaitlyn Murray × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Kaitlyn Murray × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Kaitlyn Murray × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Kaitlyn Murray Prev Next

Grab a jacket and the kiddos and skip on over to the newly rebuilt Skip Playground in Stow before winter comes. Reopened this summer, the playground features works by local artists like Elizabeth Mack who painted an on-site electrical box with giraffes. Stow artist Kimmy Henderson created a butterfly sculpture and a 7-foot aluminum tree that has an attached little art gallery box, which was designed by Girl Scout Mariel Juszli and will hold art supplies and crafts little ones can take home when it’s installed this month. Other playground features include a Ninja Warrior course, zip line, climbing net, inclusive swings, accessible carousel, large saucer swing, interactive musical instruments and more ways to sneak in final outdoor thrills this fall. 3870 Darrow Road, Stow, stowohio.org