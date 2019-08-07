Best Balloon Bender

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo By Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Smiles abound at parties, weddings and festivals where Pipiolo the Clown twists fun balloon animals.

This joy is not just a fleeting act; it’s a lifesaver. Pipiolo was born when Jacob Cortes ran away from his abusive father at age 11 and magicians taught him clowning on the streets of Mexico City. Cortes has since immigrated to the U.S. and now performs at parties doing magic, miming and bending balloons. As Pipiolo, Cortes embraces childlike wonder with rainbow suspenders, a yellow carousel horse workstation he calls the “American Unicorn” and a special magical element of his costume. “Capes make me feel confident, like a superhero,” says the 46-year-old Ravenna resident. His mission is to spread happiness by shaping over 1,000 types of imaginitive balloon creations. Along with elaborate giraffes, rhinos and owls, he also twists characters like Scooby-Doo, Powerpuff Girls and Aladdin with Abu and the Genie.Each balloon lights up joy in kids’ eyes and in Cortes’ too. “They love me, like the love I didn’t have before,” he says. “It’s beautiful, like magic.” 330-696-8598