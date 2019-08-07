Best Bit of Nostalgia

Relive your arcade glory days with an itty-bitty machine that fits in your palm. In just 15 to 20 minutes, assemble a 2-inch-tall replica of beloved ‘80s arcade games with the do-it-yourself TinyCircuits arcade kit that includes built-in speakers, a teensy joystick and three preloaded games.

TinyCircuits Founder Ken Burns developed wee circuit modules and incorporates them into pocket-sized versions of arcade games, controllers and musical instruments — including functional quarter-sized pianos and violins — sold at the Northside Marketplace and online.“There’s a nostalgia factor for people of my generation,” says the Akron native who grew up playing Tetris, one of the games available to download to your mini arcade. Micro SD card and USB slots mean you can play around with customizing content on your gizmo. You can even develop your own game, making the rad trinket a bit-sized programming lesson, too. “It’s not just a standard toy,” Burns says. “You put it together yourself.” tinycircuits.com

