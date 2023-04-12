Best Dressed Pet

× 1 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 4 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 5 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 6 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler × 7 of 7 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

Michele Hoffman rescued a puppy from a neglectful Pittsburgh home in 2015, and now, that dog, Rousey, a 7-year-old mix of Yorkie, Chihuahua, poodle and Maltese, has a wardrobe of 35-plus outfits she wears while spending time with family members who love her to pieces.

“She is a spoiled rotten princess,” says Hoffman, a Navarre resident. “She’s worth every bit.”

It all started when Hoffman dressed Rousey in a dress with a tutu. “It was the most adorable thing ever,” she says.

Rousey now has a collection of bandannas, collars, scarves and outfits like a pink fluffy vest, a pink Cleveland Browns jersey, a Cleveland Browns cheerleading uniform, a new birthday dress each year and a frilly bikini from when Hoffman took her kayaking on the Cuyahoga and Mohican rivers.

“People went nuts. They’d paddle over to us, see her, pet her, take pictures,” she says. “She just loves it. She thinks all the attention should be for her.”

Adopting a small dog like Rousey, weighing in at 3 pounds, 2 ounces, was a big change for Hoffman, who was used to having pit bulls. Still, Rousey, who is named after MMA fighter Ronda Rousey and is sassy and full of attitude, acts as a guard dog.

“If I’m home and [my husband] runs the vacuum, Rousey goes nuts. … She’s protecting her mama,” she says.

Hoffman and Rousey always take care of each other. Rousey has a liver shunt, which requires a special diet and medication that Hoffman provides every day. Rousey has already lived past her expected four-year life span. And Hoffman has lupus, so during flare-ups, she spends a lot of time resting in bed. But Rousey doesn’t mind; she prefers being carried over taking walks and can play with Hoffman on the bed, jumping by Hoffman’s feet until she runs out of energy.

Hoffman’s kids and grandkids love visiting Rousey and buying her more outfits to dress up in. Rousey often sits on the porch, overlooking the backyard, watching Hoffman’s grandkids, including Morgan Hall, play — she’s just another member of the family.

“I just love her. She’s like one of my kids,” Hoffman says. “She brings me a lot of happiness and joy.” AS