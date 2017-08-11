× Expand photo by Natalie Spencer

Best Local Private Beach With a Great View: Riverside beaches throughout The 330

A private beach might feel like a luxury only possible in your dreams. What if we told you that there are a few spots right in your backyard that could fit the bill? Consider the Cuyahoga River. This body of water is a constant in The 330. It brought industry, travel and leisure along on its flowing course. The water may rush past us, but it is also the perfect spot to slow down and chill on a hot summer day. There are several spots along the river and its small offshoots that offer oases from the heat. The banks may be riddled with pebbles, but those with determination can easily find some level ground for a beach chair and an umbrella. One great spot is just off the Towpath Trail in the Merriman Valley stretch. The flat riverbank lends itself perfectly to a day at the beach right here in Akron, tucked into the privacy of a leafy woods.