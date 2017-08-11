Best Local Tribute Band That is Almost Like the Real Thing

Best Local Tribute Band That is Almost Like the Real Thing: Robert T: The Real Soul Pleaser, America’s No. 1 James Brown Tribute and Revue

Get on the good foot and hop over to a performance of Robert T: The Real Soul Pleaser for an almost-real feel of James Brown funk. This guy is clearly “the hardest working man in Akron showbiz,” with his soulful and energetic performances of favorites like “Superbad” and “I Got the Feelin’.” Robert was born in St. Louis and moved to Akron as a kid, surrounded by musicians and mesmerized by Brown contemporaries, like Chubby Checker, Jackie Wilson and Smokey Robinson. Backed by his talented 10-piece band, Papa’s New Bag, and fully endorsed by Brown’s real-life first cousin, Melvin Brown—who lives right here in Akron—Robert T. brings authenticity, heart and sweat to every toe-tapping, hip-grinding, groove-digging show. Check out his schedule and full bio at www.therealsoulpleaser.com.

