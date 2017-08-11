Best Nostalgic Night Out

Best Nostalgic Night Out: Lynn Auto Drive-In Theatre

[ 9735 US-250, Strasburg ]

The movies can be pricey nowadays. A date night at a local theater can make you wish for the days when it was not only more affordable, but also a charming experience that didn’t involve special glasses or IMAX screens to “really get” the film. Heading to a drive-in theater can take you back to the glory days of watching a movie under the summer stars, though they are few and far between. We recommend taking a long, scenic drive down to Strasburg to check out a feature at Lynn Auto Drive-In. This family-owned theater has been continually running since 1937. Not only will this night out be a memorable break from the high-tech world, it is also good for the budget. Adult admission is only $7 per person, with children ages 5-11 costing only $3 and younger kids free. Relax behind the wheel—while parked of course—and check out your favorite summer blockbuster just like generations before you at this slice of the past to the south. See what’s showing at www.lynndrivein.com.

