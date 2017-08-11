Best Place to Allow the Eye to Wander

Best Place to Allow the Eye to Wander: River Light Gallery

[ 1663 S. Main St., Peninsula ]

The village of Peninsula is often compared to small towns in New England: historic, idyllic, quaint. Main Street in particular evokes a place out of time, a fond memory of hand-crafted goods and neighbors you know by name. At River Light Gallery, you can capture a bit of that nostalgia not only in the carefully curated arts and crafts of local artists but also in the sensitively restored building of the historic Woods Store. The first permanent structure in the village, this 1820s building housed the dry goods business of Fred Wood and Sons for the second half of the 19th century, and has also been a barbershop and a post office. Owned and preserved by The Peninsula Foundation , its current incarnation invites you to experience beautiful and whimsical products in the heart of this charming town. Get a feel for the space and current offerings on their Facebook page.

