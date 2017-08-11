Best Place to Exhaust Your Children While Still Educating Them a Little Bit

Best Place to Exhaust Your Children While Still Educating Them a Little Bit: Akron Children’s Museum

[ 216 S. Main St., Akron ]

“Do not touch” signs do not go with kids. Youngsters want to poke, push, pull, stack and smash the things in front of them. The Akron Children’s Museum offers the perfect spot for kids to embrace their tactile curiosity. Created by parents after they had visited many other children’s museums nationwide, this Akron-centric spot is located in Lock 3 and is a great way to spend an afternoon. Step back and let your kid leap into a giant padded bird’s nest or act out a performance of their own creation at the Curtain Call Theatre. Help them stack over-sized Legos in bright primary colors, and then watch them knock down the newly constructed structure into a large pile of Lego rubble. After all, learning is fun when the lesson can be knocked over. Have fun! Find hours, details and ways to volunteer at www.akronkids.org .

Tags

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

  • -

    The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

August 12, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

  • Best Way to Drink Your Veggies: Restore Cold Pressed

    If you just cannot face one more salad, but you’re determined to hang onto that New Year’s resolution to be healthier that has dwindled to passing on butter at the cinema, stop in Restore for a refreshing and healthy treat.

    Aug 11, 2017

  • Three Buttery Chardonnays

    Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine grape in California and has been the top-selling varietal for many years.

    Aug 9, 2017

  • Ferrari-Carano Vineyards

    Since 1985, Don and Rhonda Carano have been making wine with a commitment to enhancing the pleasures of gracious entertaining.

    Jul 28, 2017

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog