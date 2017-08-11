× Expand photo by Graham Smith

Best Place to Exhaust Your Children While Still Educating Them a Little Bit: Akron Children’s Museum

[ 216 S. Main St., Akron ]

“Do not touch” signs do not go with kids. Youngsters want to poke, push, pull, stack and smash the things in front of them. The Akron Children’s Museum offers the perfect spot for kids to embrace their tactile curiosity. Created by parents after they had visited many other children’s museums nationwide, this Akron-centric spot is located in Lock 3 and is a great way to spend an afternoon. Step back and let your kid leap into a giant padded bird’s nest or act out a performance of their own creation at the Curtain Call Theatre. Help them stack over-sized Legos in bright primary colors, and then watch them knock down the newly constructed structure into a large pile of Lego rubble. After all, learning is fun when the lesson can be knocked over. Have fun! Find hours, details and ways to volunteer at www.akronkids.org .