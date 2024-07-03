Best Style on Wheels

× 1 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 6 of 6 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

Enter the back of the Petite Rose Boutique’s bubblegum pink striped truck and discover an entire mini shop, complete with racks of clothes, accessory displays and a changing room. Feminine tops, bottoms and dresses — like a smocked sundress in mint or blush — appeal to all.

“It’s a tighter fit on top, and it flows at the bottom,” says co-owner Alison Foutz, “so that could be flattering to a lot of different body types.”

Foutz and her sister, Stacey, transformed a mail truck into the Canton-based mobile boutique in 2020. Nicknamed “Rosie,” it can be spotted at events like the Lavender Festival at Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery July 6, Sidestreet MKT at Oakwood Square July 13 and 720 Market at Hoover Park July 20. With sizes from small to 3X, the sisters are drawn to colorful pieces like a sky blue baby doll embroidered top and, fittingly, florals — like a pink V-neck romper. Accessories include hoop earrings with flowery black-and-white glass beads ($10).

Find items with artistic details, like sunny teal-and-orange crochet slide sandals ($35). A see-through cream or black crochet top ($45) with bell sleeves is popular for layering. Wow in a kimono — select from ivory with a woven floral bottom, gem green lace or white chiffon with soft pink flowers.

“They look great on all women,” Foutz says. “It’s an uplifting confidence builder.” //KP

thepetiteroseboutique.com