Best Surf Revival

Whatever Northeast Ohio weather brings, the Kahuna Kings always give you a reason to don a Hawaiian shirt and say “aloha” to an authentic surf music experience.

Guitarist David Hineline formed the Akron band five years ago after falling in love with the heavy, reverb-laden sound he calls “drippy.”“It’s got a real strong, lively, energetic beat and a lot of texture,” he says of their instrumental, guitar-driven music.Shows are high energy — with an onstage boost from the Lava Ladies who shimmy to the beat in retro bikinis and sarongs. “They embody early ‘60s surf music on the beach and kids dancing,” Hineline says. The Kahuna Kings regularly play at Tiki Underground in Hudson, where Polynesian-themed decor and mai tais in kitschy glasses give the full luau effect. It’s The 330’s only authentic Tiki bar, and their shows are your chance to dip your toes into the surf revival. “The surf music scene worldwide is huge,” Hineline says. “Tiki Underground is phenomenal — constantly reaching out to people to play. What they are doing for the music scene is unbelievable.” facebook.com/the-kahuna-kings-459752090818447