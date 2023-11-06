Blown Away

× 1 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 6 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 7 of 7 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

A sea of leaves including pothos and sword ferns surround glass ornaments and seasonal glassworks in the Glass Garden. Owner Jack Baker, who is also the owner of Akron Glass Works and Architectural Greenery, created the Canton store to combine his different passions.

“Cool plants, hot glass,” says retail manager Nicole Rasmussen, “it’s like two extremes that get put together.”

Browse household plants and tropical exotic plants including money trees, ficus, air plants, African milk trees and pink princess philodendrons. Also find stunning handblown glassworks like vases, ornaments, cups and decorations made in-store by glassblower Sebastian Shepherd, who has been practicing the art for 13 years.

His process starts with heating clear glass in a 2,100-degree furnace. When the molten glass becomes a honey-like consistency, he attaches it to a steel rod to mold the glass. He adds color by rolling the glass in crushed pieces of colored glass. To stabilize and mold the glass, he uses equipment like a marver, and to manipulate the glass to take different shapes and styles, he uses sheers, jacks and tweezers. Some pieces take several hours to craft.

See the art of glassblowing for yourself when Shepherd does it and answers questions during Thursday demo nights. He also does weekend workshops where he demonstrates how to make seasonal-focused projects, which are ornaments and candy canes for November and December, and assists participants with making their own handblown glassworks.

“It’s fun. It’s something you got to do and see to understand,” Shepherd says. “Everybody who comes in here has a great time doing it.”

Gift This: Glass flowers, $26, 4330 Avondale Lane NW, Canton

