Breaking Walls

Fluid movements, props and thoughtful stage lighting immerse audiences in a new psychological contemporary dance, “Floating Walls,” that Cleveland choreographer Antonio Brown is premiering with GroundWorks DanceTheater at the Akron Civic Theatre’s Knight Stage April 14 and 15. “You can feel like you get put into this box,” he says. “I kept trying to think, What were the ways that I can break through that?” Plus, witness a world premiere work by Sidra Bell, the first Black female choreographer commissioned by the New York City Ballet, who is known for creating poignant, surreal movements with avant-garde flair. 182 S. Main St., Akron, groundworksdance.org