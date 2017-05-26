Chasing Away Rainy Day Blues

April showers can sometimes bring May flowers, but othertimes they just bring more rain. Damp spring weather doesn’t have to dampen your spirits, though, when The 330 has so many indoor adventures awaiting you. From high energy excitement to high elevation visuals, from handmade art to handfuls of cards, these fun diversions will help you forget all about the gloomy skies and make sunny memories, no matter what Mother Nature brings.

Hoover-Price Planetarium

800 McKinley Monument Dr. N.W., Canton | 330-455-7043 | mckinleymuseum.org/exhibits/hoover-price-planetarium

“ It’s a lot of fun to be able to look up at the sky and know where you are,” says Dave Richards, Director of the Hoover-Price Planetarium in Canton. Part of the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, the planetarium offers a unique way to spend a rainy afternoon.

Many schoolchildren visit the planetarium on field trips, but most adults have either never been or haven’t gone since childhood, says Richards. A retired social worker, Richards built his own telescope at age 15 and was fascinated by the Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh while growing up. The public showings Richards develops change frequently to cover interests such as new or reclassified interstellar bodies, the identification of constellations, and the human relationship to the universe.

“ Sunday we do a program called Dark, about how we feel about the dark, our responses to it,” he says. This can freak some people out, he says, especially if they’ve never experienced the true night sky with no light pollution.

Leaning back in the dark, seeing lights and shapes move across the space above you, it’s easy to imagine what it might have been like hundreds of years ago when people read the night sky like a map. An afternoon in the planetarium can be a great way to alter one’s perspective for a while. “It’s not the night sky,” Richards says, “but it’s a good rendition.”

The Malted Meeple

5100 Darrow Rd., Hudson | 330-655-6919 | www.maltedmeeple.com

You’re a medieval merchant who must move your goods for sale into Nottingham. The corrupt sheriff blocks your way. You hand him a pouch containing some cards. Will he accept your bluff about what’s inside? Will he inspect the pouch, perhaps fining you for its contents? What do you know about the person playing this role and how they will negotiate their next move?

That’s how many of the “above the table” games proceed at the Malted Meeple in Hudson, the first board game café in Northeast Ohio. “Play doesn’t take place on the table, like checkers or chess,” says co-owner and life-long role-playing fanatic Jim Reed. “What’s more important is how you’re interacting with others.”

Whether you’re playing Scrabble or Settlers of Catan, social interaction is the true name of the game at the Meeple. Kids from about age 7 to teens, twenty-somethings, parents and grandparents can all find an intriguing game to help them escape a dreary afternoon—perhaps accompanied by a thick milkshake or a craft beer.

But don’t mistake the Meeple for a bar. “The bar side is not why we’re there,” Reed says. “It’s there to support the gaming, [to] provide a comfortable environment to enjoy time with family and friends.”

The next time rain dampens your day, leave the iPads at home, put the phones away, and rediscover the fun of imagining a whole different world. “My favorite thing about the Malted Meeple is the opportunity for people to spend time together without electronics,” Reed says.

Brunswick Skate Station

1261 N. Industrial Parkway, Brunswick | 330-225-9842 | www.skatestation.net

Your favorite ‘80s tune pumps through colored-light-filled air that rushes through your hair as you glide along a polished wood floor in graceful arcs. Remember that feeling when you roller skated as a kid? Find it again with your whole family at Brunswick Skate Station.

Janet Ball has co-owned the rink with Bruce Lane, who is also her dance-skate partner, for the last 10 years. When the original owners—who had opened the place in 1982—wanted to retire, Ball couldn’t bear to see it close. “It wasn’t something I did to make money; it was more of listening to my heart,” she says.

Skaters of all ages, from beginners to pros, can feel comfortable at Skate Station, with special times for family skating, adults only, and open skates every week. Group rates, birthday packages, and fundraiser parties are available.

Music makes the experience truly multi-sensory, and Ball makes sure it’s always appropriate, especially for the kids. “We are strict about keeping the music content on a PG level, [but] Friday is my teen night, so we’re a little less strict,” she says. The latest pop hits are the

most frequently requested,

but Saturday nights

she expands the play-

list for the young adult crowd, including favorites from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Weekday morning adult skaters glide to recorded organ music.

The next time rain dampens your day, dig out the old rainbow suspenders, access your inner Xanadu, and head to Skate Station for some rockin’ and rollin’ indoor fun.

Akron Artworks Studio

1720 Merriman Rd., Akron | 917-553-8872 | www.akronartworks.com

Be a part of Akron’s newest art-making space from the very beginning. Akron Artworks is hosting its inaugural Community Open Studio on the first weekend of May, when it welcomes community members of all ages to drop in between 1 and 4 p.m. to help decorate the studio walls.

“ Our passion is helping people feel comfortable exploring different art materials and developing their creative selves,” says Karin Coifman, clinical psychologist and co-owner of the studio with her husband, Micah Beree, an artist and art educator. “We’re asking people to come in and contribute, try things they haven’t done before.”

Focusing on kids but including options for all ages, the studio will offer classes beginning mid-summer in subjects ranging from mommy-and-me artistic exploration to traditional instruction in drawing and photography for adults. Saturday workshops and drop-in classes will also be available. Coifman plans group art therapy sessions, as well as ways to learn about mindfulness and stress-reduction through art. “Creativity can do a lot of things, from setting your mind at ease to developing a sense of mastery and accomplishment,” Coifman says. “For a lot of people, it allows you to tap into the parts of yourself you wouldn’t normally go to, especially for adults.”

Above all, Coifman and Beree are thrilled to contribute to the already thriving arts community in Akron. And making art is a perfect way to add color and fun to a rainy day. “Let’s take a moment to enjoy what it means to be creative together.”

Zip City Streetsboro

9960 State Route 43, Streetsboro | 330-931-4944 | www.zipcityusa/cleveland

What do you do with a house full of energetic kids and adults on a drab, chilly day? Strap them into a harness and send them for a flying leap!

“ It’s a high-energy, very electric atmosphere,” says Jim Musarra, general manager for the past three and a half years at the very first location of Zip City, “the only indoor trampoline, zip line and rockwall park on earth.”

You don’t have to go to Cedar Point or wait for summer to find thrills and excitement. The whole family can get in on the action with a tot’s court for wee ones who can barely walk, foam pits for exuberant ‘tweens, and trampoline dodgeball and basketball for bigger kids and bouncy adults. Even grandma and grandpa can find the high-flying thrill of their lifetime.

“ We’ve had nursing homes come in and do zip lining,” Musarra says. “They’ve walked up the steps with their oxygen tanks so they can zip line.”