Matthew Arnold
Cool Rider
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Kids & FamilyWinter Blitz
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyWinter Blitz
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities SportsAkron Rotary's 33rd Chili Open Golf Classic
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities SportsAkron Rotary's 33rd Chili Open Golf Classic
-
Sunday
-
Bridal Events in The 330Wedding Cake Show
-
LeBron James’ UNKNWN
Jan 1, 2023
Parting Shot: North Pole Landing
Akron, 1958
Dec 21, 2022
Akron Nutcracker Spins a Classic
Dec 13, 2022
- RSSGo to (330) Area Blog
Flavor Award Winners 2023
The best eats and drinks in The 330 as voted by you.
Jan 30, 2023
Dining in Grand Luxury
Once a hotel with a lavish grand ballroom and recently the Taverne of Richfield, the 1886 robin’s egg-blue Victorian Richfield landmark was in disrepair — and its rich history was at risk of being lost.
Jan 11, 2023 | 1 comment(s)
Island Vacation
A cedar door carved with a tiki is the gateway into a tropical oasis at Tiki Underground, which looks like a shipwreck inside.
Jan 9, 2023
- RSSGo to Flavor Blog