Cool Rider

Say goodbye to strapping blades to your feet and falling on the ice. Instead, ride easy with exhilarating new bumper cars on Akron’s outdoor ice skating rink at Lock 3. For $10, spin, slide and smack into others reclined in battery-operated inner tube-esque cars on a portion of the rink separated from skaters through Feb 18. 200 S. Main St., Akron, lock3live.com

