Two Knotty Dietitians creates functional art

photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians photo provided by Two Knotty Dietitians

Emily Reynolds and Madison Wurst, both plant people, were brought together while working as registered dietitians. Now, they channel their love of plants into their business, Two Knotty Dietitians, based in Cuyahoga Falls.

Two Knotty Dietitians, which they created as a “side hustle” for fun, offers handmade macrame art pieces, both functional and decorative, focusing on plants and other natural aspects. The duo, who had no previous experience making macrame, taught themselves the artform.

“We started off with really basic plant hangers and very basic knots,” Wurst says. “And we just grew from there.”

Now, they create almost all their designs themselves. Inspiration often blooms from finding a cool bead or geode stone at a flea market or craft show, or by finding a pretty piece of driftwood near Lake Erie.

“It’s cool to just see where it takes you, or where your imagination takes you,” Wurst says.

Macrame can look very traditional and old-school, but they hope to create colorful boho pieces with “more modern touches and flair,” Wurst says.

They also accept custom orders, especially for wall hangings, which they have personalized for customers by seeing photos of their rooms and creating a piece they think would match.

Overall, the pieces, along with the plants put in them, can help you make your space feel more comfortable and truly your own.

“I think plants bring a really welcoming, cozy atmosphere,” Wurst says. “Calming for sure,” Reynolds adds.

Reynolds and Wurst describe some of the most popular pieces, which can be found on Etsy and in shops around Cuyahoga Falls and Canal Fulton.

Plant Hangers, $20-$35 These plant hangers come in different colors and styles and have unique touches like tassels, beads, brass moons and more woven in. “We just try to make them different than things you would typically see off Amazon,” Reynolds says. And the selection is constantly changing.

“We try to keep the colors consistent with the season,” Wurst says. “Emily just created a more springy line with greens and purples and softer pastel colors.”

How to Style: Reynolds and Wurst suggest hanging these near natural light, perhaps in the corner of a room near a window. “I have a couple on my curtain rods,” Reynolds says. “That’s just an easy alternative to putting a hook in your ceiling.”

Keychains, $8-$15 Not all of the Two Knotty Dietitians pieces are meant to hold plants. Keychains adorned with tassels or mustard, sage or lavender daisies are practical options while keeping your everyday items artsy. “If we do shows or craft fairs, little kids always like those,” Wurst says. “They’re also cheap options too, if you like macrame but can’t afford a larger piece.”

Shelves, $40-$100 These shelves feature complex macrame patterns, driftwood, geode stones and live edge wood pieces, found and cut by local Eddie Whitt. The macrame designs can match styles from geometric to boho.