Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.

“I’m very proud of this piece,” says Drumm, who developed expertise by studying under tradespeople like foundry workers and cement finishers.

Drumm and his wife, Lisa, launched a one-room Akron gallery in 1971, selling national artists’ craft works. Over 50 years later, it’s grown into two gallery buildings selling creations from over 500 craftspeople. While Drumm, who is dyslexic, says one of his biggest accomplishments is earning his Master of Fine Arts from Kent State University after years of work, he shares that it was his upbringing at the Warren auto garage his dad ran that laid the foundation for his metalwork.

“Coming of age, I learned to weld.

One of the first things I ever made were a couple of birds out of rusty cans.

Early on … I went to breakfast with a business friend. He said, … I don’t really see you making a living doing art.

Somehow, I didn’t listen. … Here I am. I own buildings, making a living. I’m 87 and still creating.

People have supported me here. Akron is small enough to have close friends and big enough to support the arts. … I’m very proud to be in Akron.

I started drawing faces within a circle. … Sun faces, people relate to.

The sun is the thing that keeps us alive. … Doing a sun sculpture is a thank you.”

— as told to Kelly Petryszyn