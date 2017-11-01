Drawing on Their Talent

× Expand Alex Mihis

From idea to illustration, four local artists bring color to The 330

When it comes to storytelling, pictures literally illustrate an author’s words. Whether the story is fantastical, nostalgic, graphic or commercial, line and color breathe life into creatures and objects and translate thoughts from the artist’s mind to the viewer’s in vivid detail.

Each of these talented illustrators creates a unique world that tells a story. Whether they use pencils, paint, ink or digital programming, their work illustrates some of the enormous artistic talent that starts in The 330 and makes the world a more colorful and artful place.

Jon C. Lund

by Sharon Cebula & photo by Tylar Sutton

× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

That’s one of my things: to simplify as much as possible.

LundFlagSepSend

Artists of almost all periods have been inspired by nature. Monet’s “Water Lillies,” O’Keefe’s giant flowers, Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Falling Water—all grew from a reverence for the natural world. A simple brushstroke, combination of colors or change in perspective creates an elegant marriage of nature and art. Living in Hudson, Jon Lund is surrounded by trees, flowers and birds that feed his own creativity. “Every chance I get I’m riding my bike in the CVNP,” he says. “And I’ve gotten a few posters out of that, too.”

Images of Brandywine Falls, blue herons and elephants at the zoo mingle with Lund’s more commercial work for clients like Major League Baseball, Target stores and the 2011 U.S. Tennis Open—one of his favorite campaigns to date. “The piece I did for them was iconic and worked well to get everything in it that they wanted, and did it simply,” he says.

Lund finds great pleasure in his artwork despite—or perhaps because of—its commercial nature. “Sometimes it’s not as openly creative as you might think because the client has strict control over the final product,” he says. “[But] I find plenty of creative possibilities in satisfying the client. I have no problem at all making them happy.” Artists who excel within the strict confines of the 12-bar blues or writing a sonnet can relate to the simplicity of freedom amid rules.

Simplifying organic objects—like a gangly blue heron—taps into their inherent elegance, a quality that harkens to the Modernist and Post-Modernist movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The modernist aesthetic of artists like Tom Purvis and Otis Shephard in advertisements of the 1930s and 40s is echoed in much of Lund’s work. People and objects are reduced to their simplest forms, on something of a flattened field where the contrast of shadow and light defines them. “That’s one of my things: to simplify as much as possible.”

Before attending The University of Akron or studying historic art movements, Lund was drawn to commercial artwork on Time Magazine covers that were delivered to his family’s home every week. “What other kid cares that Robert Grossman has done this week’s Time cover?” Boston’s 1976 eponymous LP, illustrated by Roger Huyssen for Epic Records, was also influential. You’d most likely recognize the iconic image of guitar-shaped space ships in richly saturated reds and blues. “The same guy did Time covers,” Lund says, “where I first saw how an air brush could be used to create something like that.”

The air brush technique that Lund uses was very popular in the heyday of arena bands like Boston. As a kid, Lund excelled at pencil drawings of Hot Wheels and dragsters, then moved to air brushing similar images in the ‘70s. “I started air brushing everything even in high school,” he says. “In the mid to late ‘90s, I jumped to doing the same kind of work on the computer [with] Adobe Illustrator.” The digital technique follows the same basic process as the analog, he says: “You make a shape and then fill it.”

That simple technique helps Lund create elegant images that sell to clients across the country, while choosing to stay put in Hudson with his wife, three kids, an old cat and a new puppy. “It doesn’t matter that I’m here,” he says. “I could be anywhere. I advertise nationally, get work from all over the country and have been doing so since about ’91.” Sending his creativity out into the global economy while filling his creative well with the idyllic splendor of The 330 keeps Lund’s life simple, and that’s how he likes it.

Dinara Mirtalipova

by Abigail Bashor & photos by Tylar Sutton

× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

Basically, I like things bright and happy. I don’t have a formula or overthink things. It’s very intuitive.

In the realm of once-upon-a-time storybooks like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess and the Pea,” illustration can bring words to life. These bright, whimsical visuals are an integral part of self-taught illustrator Dinara Mirtalipova’s artistic collection. Enchanting images of mystical mermaids, majestic horses, and elegant moon goddesses playfully dance across her project mediums, creating a sense of mythical tradition. The Sagamore Hills-based designer has used her alluring past and love for creative expression to foster a career full of passion.

A native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mirtalipova and her family moved to the U.S. roughly 10 years ago. Fate etched its way into the canvas of Mirtalipova’s life when she secured an entry-level position with American Greetings that seemed to be a perfect fit. “They basically asked me if I could handle scissors, and I said ‘yes!’” This experience allowed her to improve her portfolio while also working her way up to in-house designer. “I realized that this was my calling; that this is what I wanted to do for my career.”

As life often goes, following a dream is not always a linear path. “After I had a baby, I realized that my priorities shifted,” Mirtalipova explains. “I wanted to stay home with my daughter and decided to dive into freelance.” She initially worried that not having the sense of collaboration found in an office would decrease her creativity. The lack of traditional art direction at home wasn’t a hindrance, though. “I realized that my art has opened up even more and has revealed more of my personal inspiration,” she says. “Being away from the creative world has helped me be more creative, as funny as that sounds.”

For Mirtalipova, creative inspiration comes from both her current life and the nostalgia of her past. “Just growing up in Uzbekistan was a big influence because everything there is folklore: the songs, the traditions, the way women dress,” she says. “As a child, I was really into Uzbek and Russian folklore, and was very fond of Greek mythology. I keep going back to these stories when I’m drawing.” Prints in red and black, with pops of blue and green, are a common thread throughout much of Mirtalipova’s art. Her work echoes that of 20th century Russian illustrator, Ivan Bilibin, whose drawings incorporate similar elements. Fairytale-like characters and other legendary creatures evoke traditional Uzbek folk themes, and touches of nature are continuous. Brightly colored birds with intricate feather patterns are one particular motif that soars throughout various pieces.

The creative process is very natural for her. “It’s basically just everything that’s around us,” Mirtalipova says. “I love taking walks with my daughter and carrying a sketchbook for us to sit down with.”

Her color palette and materials are always changing, never static—a reflection of the unpredictable nature of life itself. “Basically, I like things bright and happy. I don’t have a formula or overthink things. It’s very intuitive,” Mirtalipova says. Her experimentation in materials like gouache has led her to paint stunning handcrafted eggs that tell a story with each design. Acrylic painting on wooden jewelry showcases vivid floral patterns as well, mirroring the rich colors and patterns of her culture.