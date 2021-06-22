Society: Earn Your Mark

× 1 of 17 Expand × 2 of 17 Expand × 3 of 17 Expand × 4 of 17 Expand × 5 of 17 Expand × 6 of 17 Expand × 7 of 17 Expand × 8 of 17 Expand × 9 of 17 Expand × 10 of 17 Expand × 11 of 17 Expand × 12 of 17 Expand × 13 of 17 Expand × 14 of 17 Expand × 15 of 17 Expand × 16 of 17 Expand × 17 of 17 Expand Prev Next

The American Advertising Federation of Akron held its 76th annual American Advertising Awards celebration via livestream from the Akron Civic Theatre Feb. 19. The theme, “Earn Your Mark,” featured scout badge icons unique to Akron, as well as a campsite.

The ceremony was cohosted by AAF-Akron president and design partner Daniel Kearsey and vice president Garrick R. Black II, along with special guest Dara Harper, an artist and the founder of the Akron Black Artist Guild. Female scouts also attended, including Katy and Margie Spinner, who are Gold Award Scouts less than a year away from becoming Eagle Scouts, and Gabrielle Foust, the first female Eagle Scout in the Great Trail Council area. The event also featured an Akron Apple cocktail intermission hosted by John Bahas of Waterloo Restaurant & Catering.

Pritt Entertainment Group took home the best of show award for its Akronite App Launch Video done for the city of Akron. Kent State University, Pritt Entertainment Group and Todd Biss Productions each received a judge’s choice award. Amanda Whitsett, a graduating senior at The University of Akron, won the student best of show for her Korasada Branding entry. She also won a gold Addy and student best of show for the same piece at the Fifth District American Advertising Awards competition. Kara DeVol and Maria Groom also won district silver Addys, and their work will be judged nationally.