Emerging Market

Give mom a completely original handmade gift this Mother’s Day May 12 by shopping small at the new Akron Bazaar, with a market to celebrate mom May 11.

Founded by Shannon Okey of the Cleveland Bazaar late last year, Akron’s version features 10 artisan markets throughout 2024, including summer markets June 28, June 29, July 20, Aug. 3. and Aug. 24. In May, find Earth-friendly printed tea towels from Hazelmade, clean-burning candles from the Ash House, cards from Dippity and Snark, cute, handcrafted mugs from Tiny Cloud Ceramics and more local gifts that will make mom feel extra special. 159 S. Main St., Akron, clevelandbazaar.org